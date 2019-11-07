SheNYC Arts Partners With Donorup To Produce Noteworthy: A Night Celebrating Women Songwriters

SheNYC Arts will partner with DonorUP to produce their annual concert, Noteworthy: A Night Celebrating Women Songwriters. All proceeds will benefit the SheNYC Summer Theater Festivals in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, as well as their free CreateHER program for high school girls.

The concert will feature performances by 6 of the best emerging women composers on November 19th at HUBSeventeen. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the performance beginning at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature original music by: Jay Adana (The Woodsman, The Last Tiger in Haiti), Aya Aziz (Eh Dah? Questions for my Father), Rianjali Bhowmick and Rini Raghavan (Bollywood Kitchen), November Christine (Legacy, Best of Fest NYMF '18), and Erika Ji (Mélange).

For tickets and more information, please visit www.shenycarts.org.

SheNYC Arts is devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women-identifying writers, to prove that works by women are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. Annually, SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with a commitment to an open submissions process that allows it to discover and cultivate the best up-and-coming talent in the industry.





