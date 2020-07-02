BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr


Share Your Hamilton Watch Parties with Us!

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  

The Hamilton movie is out on Disney+ on Friday, July 3! Get excited!

Are you planning a Hamilton watch party? Tag us in your party pics on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #HamilfilmWatchParty for a chance to be featured on our site!

Wondering how you can watch Hamilton? Check out our watch guide HERE!



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You