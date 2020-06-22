How and When You Can Watch HAMILTON from Home!

Don't throw away your shot to catch the musical that everyone's been talking about!

Hamilton is coming! What do you need to know to tune in? BroadwayWorld is here to help.

When can I watch Hamilton?

Beginning Friday, July 3, 2020 (3am EDT), fans will be able to catch Hamilton from home for the very first time. Captured on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016 (and starring the original Broadway cast), the musical will be available to stream anytime after its initial release.

Where can I watch Hamilton?

Hamilton will be available through ad-free streaming service Disney+, the home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. You can stream Disney+ on mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. Click here to download the app for your watching experience today.

Disney+ is available through Web browser (system requirements), Android phones and tablets, Apple iPhones and iPads, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android TV Devices, LG WebOS Smart TVs, Samsung Tizen Smart TVs, Amazon FireTV, Apple AirPlay, Apple TV (4th Generation and later), Chromebook, Chromecast, Roku, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Vizio SmartCast TV.

You can subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Or you can subscribe for the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) for $12.99/month. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

How long is Hamilton?

The film is 2 hours and 40 minutes in length.

How can I watch Hamilton?

Add Hamilton to your Watchlist today by clicking the '+' above the show description. In addition to streaming, Disney+ allows for content to be dowloaded to your device to watch offline. Simply click the download button and visit the 'Downloads' tab to watch later.

What/Who is Hamilton?

A groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. The critically-acclaimed and publicly-adored musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015 and has played for almost 2000 performances.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become.

Want to learn more about Hamilton?

Check out even more about Hamilton's journey onstage with BroadwayWorld and watch the trailer for the musical event below!

