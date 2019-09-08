Shannon Shipp Stars In Vagabond Repertory Theater Company's Production Of THE GUARDIAN GAME

Sep. 8, 2019  

Pennsylvania native Shannon Shipp leads the cast of the Vagabond Repertory Theater Company's original production of "The Guardian Game."

Based on the Jerry Lewis movie "The Family Jewels", Shannon (who also helped with some story ideas for the script), plays Mindy Jenkins, a young girl from a rich family who has a national spotlight turned on her when her parents meet a tragic end, and she must search for a suitable guardian amongst her six crazy uncles (all played by Dane Forgione) to help her take care of the family fortune she is set to inherit.

Tickets will be on sale soon for this event.



