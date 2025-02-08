Shaina Taub Set for American Songbook Concert at Lincoln Center in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shaina Taub will present a concert of her work as part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series on March 21st at 8:30pm. The concert will be held at The Appel Room, Jazz at Lincoln Center (10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019).

Since her 2015 Lincoln Center American Songbook debut, the outstanding GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Shaina Taub has produced three original albums, original scores, and lyrics for two musical Shakespeare adaptations, and the multiple Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Suffs, establishing herself as a powerful voice in the pop and theater worlds. Taub has also turned in bravura performances for numerous Off-Broadway hits—Old Hats; Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet; Hadestown; Ragtime—but she's perhaps most in her natural element singing behind a piano, as evidenced by a sold-out series of residency shows at Joe's Pub. Taub was recently named one of Time Magazine's 2024 TIME100 Next, placing her among the nation's creative leaders. Taub returns to Lincoln Center’s American Songbook backed by a full band for an evening of unforgettable music and special guests.

This season's American Songbook reclaims and elevates Singer Outsiders, women and nonbinary musicians who have shaped the modern landscape of music and performance and continue to drive conversations on gender, identity, and empowerment.

The series opens with multimedia evening History's Persistent Voice on February 11 at Alice Tully Hall, featuring soprano Julia Bullock. Other events include Meshell Ndegeocello at The Appel Room on March 23, a screening of Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché on March 26, a Tribute to Poly Styrene on March 28, a Tribute to the Slits on April 4, and a closing performance from French Chilean rapper and songwriter Ana Tijoux on April 15.