Serenity Holmes Uses Dance to Express Her Creative Ideas - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Serenity Holmes is dancing for Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Serenity Holmes shares more about her charity, the Broadway choreographer she would love to work with, and what she's been up to during quarantine!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied to Next on Stage to seek advice from professionals, and truly grow as a dancer and artist. Dance and Choreography have always been an outlet for me, and the idea that I am being even slightly recognized for that is astounding.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre offers escapism, and relief from every day life. I love becoming someone other than myself, and letting my creative ideas be expressed as well. Musical Theatre is the only place I feel as if I belong and can be me.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

One of my favorite memories would have to be a pre-show tradition my best friend and I have. In our Freshman Year, we did Cinderella and I had one line that I was absolutely terrified to sing. So, every night before the show we would jump around back stage and whisper chant the line. We now do this before every single show we do together!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, because as a young Indigenous woman, I see how Indigenous women are treated and the lack of justice they receive. Thousands of Native Women go missing or are found murdered every single year with no answers. I want to use my platform to do everything I can for my people.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I remember the summer before my Freshman Year, I was at a dance summer intensive in New York and I won the Book of Mormon lottery and was able to sit FRONT ROW for a Sunday Night show. Let's just say, I think some of the actors were surprised to see a 14 year old in the front row... It was one of the best nights of my life.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Casey Nicholaw

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Applying to colleges! I've also started writing a play about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women!

What was a project you were looking forward to that got cancelled?

I was supposed to choreograph my Spring Production of Beehive and play Janis Joplin, but because of COVID-19, it was cancelled.

