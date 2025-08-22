Secret Arts Weekend To Launch In Long Island City With Ball, Family Gala, And Art Fair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Secret Arts will officially open its doors in Long Island City with a three-day inaugural fundraising weekend from September 5–7, 2025. The ambitious new project brings together The Secret Theatre, Vital Art Studios, and The Secret Academy under one roof in a vibrant 9,000 sq. ft. space that will serve as a hub for artists, students, and the wider community. The weekend-long celebration will feature performances, food and drink, raffles, and opportunities to support this exciting new cultural venture.

The festivities begin on Friday, September 5 at 6 p.m. with The Secret Arts Ball, an evening of live music, special performances, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy music by Martin Kelly & Affinity, as well as a performance from founder Richard Mazda alongside Ernie Brooks, Colin McCarthy, Anthony Rizzo, and Lesley Mazda. The evening will also feature a Silent Auction, raffles, and a special performance of Batsu! fresh from its sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival. During the Ball, Secret Arts will honor Austin Pendleton with the inaugural Lifetime Legacy and Mentorship Award, Alberto Bonilla with the Secret Vanguard Award, NYU student and alumna Mia Soleil Jacquez with the Secret Rising Light Award, and the creators of Batsu! with the Secret Ascendant Trailblazers Award. Tickets are $50 and available online or at the door.

On Saturday, September 6 from 1–6 p.m., families are invited to The Secret Family Gala: Imaginations Unleashed, a lively five-hour celebration designed for all ages. The day will include performances from Musiquita! and DJ Raphael, as well as Teachers Take the Stage, a Kids Got Talent competition, improv games, workshops, photo booths, giveaways, and raffles with prizes ranging from free headshot sessions and vocal lessons to summer camp opportunities. Kids under 13 attend free, while adult tickets are $25.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, September 7 from 1–6 p.m. with The Secret Bazaar & Art Fair, a free event showcasing over 50 artists and vendors. Visitors can browse an art exhibition and fair featuring jewelry, sculptures, carvings, clothing, vintage finds, ceramics, and more, with contributions from Sunnyside Art Supplies, Brickhouse Ceramics, Tlapalli Handicrafts, Bliss Vintage, and other local creators. Guests can also enjoy a barbecue and drinks while exploring works for sale from New York artists. Admission is free at the door, or $1 online, which includes a raffle ticket.

All events will take place at Secret Arts, 10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101.

For tickets and more information, visit www.secrettheatre.com.