SeatPlan Is Giving Away $1000 in Broadway Gift Cards

You could be one of 20 lucky winners to grab a $50 Broadway Gift Card from SeatPlan.

Feb. 13, 2023  

There is no better cure for the Winter Blues than a dose of the razzle-dazzle that only a big Broadway show can provide. That's why SeatPlan wants to spread some cheer far and wide by giving away $1,000 worth of Broadway Gift Cards.

Who are SeatPlan?

SeatPlan.com displays audience submitted view from seat photos on interactive seating charts. In London, they have over 125,000 seat view photos to help theatergoers book the best seats.

With 45 New York theatres listed so far, SeatPlan are calling for Broadway theatregoers to join their growing community. With your help, they aim to get a view from every theater seat in New York to help more theater-fans find their perfect seat.

What is the prize?

To reward the amazing theatregoers who upload their seat view photos, SeatPlan are giving away 20 x $50 Gift Cards which can be redeemed on Broadway and Off Broadway shows, many with huge discounts - see https://seatplan.com/new-york/whats-on/discounts/

How to enter

To enter, simply create a free SeatPlan account and add a seat-view photo from one of your recent Broadway trips to SeatPlan. Every photo you add counts as an entry, so the more photos you add, the better your chances of winning. Don't worry though, with 20 Gift Cards to give away, everyone has a great chance of winning! Click the link below for full entry instructions.

Enter here: https://seatplan.com/backstage/broadway-giveaway/

