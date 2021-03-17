Sean Dorsey Dance Announces New Multi-Year Project THE LOST ART OF DREAMING

SEAN DORSEY DANCE, now in its 17th season, today announced The Lost Art of Dreaming, a two-year project conceived, directed and choreographed by acclaimed transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey.

The Lost Art of Dreaming expansively imagines trans and queer Futures, disrupting long-entrenched American constructs that deny the space to dream about our own futures. The project includes online dance "video postcards," a headline appearance at the 20th anniversary Fresh Meat Festival, and interactive community projects, culminating in a new full-length touring work featuring full-throttle contemporary dance, grand-scale costuming, highly-physical theater and exquisite queer partnering.

The Lost Art of Dreaming will feature:

Sean Dorsey Dance's AT-HOME virtual season (April 16-18, 2021) - exclusive first look at The Lost Art Of Dreaming with the premiere of nine dance film "postcard" shorts, performed by the award-winning company and shot entirely outdoors and on location in the Bay Area, to be streamed on YouTube Live.

"Fresh Meat Festival" 20th anniversary (June 17-19, 2021) - headline performance by Sean Dorsey Dance at San Francisco's beloved celebration of transgender, queer and gender-nonconforming arts and culture (streaming online). [Editor note: "Fresh Meat Festival" slate to be announced at a later date.]

"Postcards from the Future" (August 2021) - commissioned postcard series of original artwork by transgender and gender-nonconforming Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) artists from the US. Through the Sean Dorsey Dance website, anyone can sign-up to select one of the full-color artworks and request a message to their "future" self or another recipient - to be handwritten by the Sean Dorsey Dance team on a postcard - and sent via U.S. Postal Service, to one U.S. address.

National Tour (Spring 2022) - Sean Dorsey Dance will perform the world premiere of its new full-length dance, The Lost Art of Dreaming in San Francisco (April 2022), before launching a two-year, 10+ city tour to Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Seattle, Maui, Whitewater, Wis., along with American Dance Festival in Durham, N.C. and more. Visit seandorseydance.com for upcoming tour dates and city announcements.

All tickets are FREE of charge (donations welcome). Advance online registration required to reserve a virtual ticket and receive a screening link. Running Time: 40 minutes.

Platform/Dates: the dance program will stream on YouTube Live as follows: