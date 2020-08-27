Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN 8/31 - 9/4

Kristin Chenoweth will guest star.

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4.



All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.



Monday, Aug. 31 - Kelly and Ryan talk with KRISTIN CHENOWETH about the album "For the Girls," and MARIE HAYCOX shares helpful hacks for Labor Day weekend cookouts.



Tuesday, Sept. 1 - DAKOTA FANNING gives an update on this season of "The Alienist," Kelly and Ryan speak with talk show host TAMRON HALL, and CHEF MICHAEL LOMONACO shares grilling tips.



Wednesday, Sept. 2 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with LUKE BRYAN, CAMILA MENDES talks about the film "Palm Springs," STEVE BUSCEMI discusses working on "The King of Staten Island," and financial expert JEAN CHATZKY shares steps to take toward financial resilience.



Thursday, Sept. 3 - Kelly and Ryan chat with "Fatal Affair" star NIA LONG, NATASHA BEDINGFIELD performs "Together in This," LISA RINNA talks about the current season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and MARC SANTA MARIA shares a virtual at-home workout.





Friday, Sept. 4 - Kelly and Ryan present an encore presentation from "Live's I in I Do Week," the virtual wedding of essential workers RASHEDA PATTON and ANTHONY PRESLEY from Brooklyn, New York. JERRY O'CONNELL and REBECCA ROMIJN go head-to-head with Rasheda and Anthony in a game to see how well the couples know each other. Also, dozens of friends and family virtually join the hosts and the happy couple during the wedding ceremony officiated by TAMRON HALL, cake cutting, surprise musical guests, a champagne toast, and more special surprises.





"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks.

