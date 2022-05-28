School Spotlight: Oklahoma City University School of Theatre

Oklahoma City University School of Theatre

Mailing Address: 2501 N Blackwelder

Oklahoma City, OK 73106-1493

Phone: 405-208-5000

The School of Theatre prepares young theatre artists for a sustainable, professional life. The program is grounded in the philosophy of putting theory into practice from the classroom to the stage to produce creative, culturally aware, and highly effective theatrical artists. Students are highly motivated, hardworking artists training to be highly-skilled professionals who will have a long life in the arts.

The academic program is founded on a rigorous curriculum that offers conservatory-style training within the broader context of a liberal arts education. OCU creates an environment that encourages the synthesis of the professional craftsperson with the passionate artist.

BFA Acting:

The School of Theatre's BFA in Acting is a pre-professional training program. It combines the best of conservatory/studio training with the breadth of the general education requirements that have made Oklahoma City University one of the best small universities in the U.S. There are two TRACKS that students can choose inside the BFA Acting degree: Stage and Screen Track and On-Camera Track. Both tracks share very similar classes for the first two years and then split off into specialized training tracks.

BFA Design & Production:

The BFA in Design and Production offers students professional theatrical training within the broader context of a liberal arts education. The BFA degree provides strong foundational knowledge in all areas of theatre design, technology, and management. The program seeks to prepare students to enter the fields of theatre design, theatrical production, entertainment technology, and stage management. The program will also prepare students for graduate study in design and production.

A BFA in Design & Production is unique in that students are able to emphasize in an area of your choosing: costumes, lighting, scenery, sound, props, stage & production management, and technical direction. Students will take a minimum of five courses in their concentration area and there are opportunities for some students to do a double emphasis in two areas.

BA Theatre:

The BA Theatre Program provides a wide range of skills and studies that prepare well rounded artists for a variety of theatrical careers. Through hands-on projects, students can explore and combine their interests in creative, technical and performance training. During their four years of study, they will have opportunities to produce, write, design, direct, devise, and collaborate on new works. This cutting-edge program aims to develop reflective artists who are equipped as innovators in their disciplines and are able to manage themselves and others. Grow in a fast-evolving field of live performance, digital media, design, and technical theatre arts.

Scholarship Opportunities:

When candidates audition or interview for the School of Theatre they are automatically being considered for talent award opportunities as well. Candidates will receive results within one month of their audition or interview, and will also be notified at that time of any theatre scholarship they are being awarded.

Students are also encouraged to contact the Office of Financial Aid to learn about other scholarship opportunities for which you may be eligible. For more information, please visit OCU Financial Aid.

Auditions & Admission:

OCU is now accepting applications and auditions for Fall 2022 entry!

Applicants considering any of our programs should do the following:

Questions?

If you have any questions regarding the audition or interview process, please email at ocutheatreauditions@okcu.edu.