Save 10% On Online Acting, Singing, And Dancing Classes With Our Summer Sale!

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring online triple threat classes to students around the world. Now, for a limited time only, you can save 10% with our summer sale! Freshening up those triple threat skills is a great way to get ready to go back to school or get a leg up in the audition room.

With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

Over the 10 weeks of classes, you'll study singing, acting and dance techniques, taught by an all-star IAMT faculty - all from your home computer or mobile device. It's the best and most cost-effective way to prepare for school, hone your skills and get tips and knowledge from teachers who are actually IN the industry. There will be several live-streamed events where you can ask questions directly to IAMT faculty along with opportunities to submit videos of yourself performing to receive direct and specific feedback.





IAMT is the #1 post-secondary, two-year professional training program in New York City. We are looking to work with students who have the passion and desire to pursue a career in musical theatre. We believe in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in you, while refining your unexplored potential. The Institute for American Musical Theatre, after only 3.5 years, has 2 students in Broadway shows, 7 National Tours, 3 off-Broadway shows and dozens or regional engagements! We have workshopped three brand new musicals by Tony award winners and established writing teams with dozens more to come! That, in addition to our unprecedented access to the industry, is why IAMT is becoming known simply as "Broadway's School". Join us and come learn from our amazing all professional faculty!

How Do Classes Work?

You will receive a private login to a secure site which will allow you to watch all classes in your series. Each week, for ten weeks new one-hour classes will be available on the secure site. You will be notified as each new class is posted, and can watch the class both instantly and on demand. All classes will remain available in your library to watch again, on-demand.

After watching each class, you'll have the ability to submit questions, comments and feedback to the instructors which will be answered in future episodes.

How Does Feedback Work?

For each series (Acting, Voice and Dance) that you sign up for, you will receive two opportunities to get feedback from IAMT instructors - giving you their insights into your progress, career advice, and next steps in your theatrical education journey.

Each week we will open up a schedule of 15-minute slots for you to sign up for, to connect you with your teacher for a 1:1 session. If there's a dance, scene or song to prepare, you will receive materials in advance so you are ready to go!

Kammie Crum (Upcoming Broadway Musical)

The Institute For American Musical Theatre is one of the best happy accidents that has ever happened to me. I was at another school in the city when a friend of a friend introduced me to one of the founders of the school,

renowned voice teacher Andrew Drost. One thing kind of led to another and I was able to be admitted as one of youngest students and part of the inaugural class! And thank God I was! It has been one of the best experiences of my life and has by far been the best training I have ever experienced. With the voice teachings of Andrew Drost, incredible acting techniques by Michael Minarik, and the unparalleled dance training by people like Nicholas Cunningham, Cameron Adams, and Gavin Lee, I will be appearing on Broadway later this fall. Without IAMT, none of this would've been possible and I am forever grateful to the joy and magic that happens within those walls.

Emma Sticker (Escape To Margaritaville on Tour)

There are not enough good things I can say about my experience at IAMT. It is the best training I could ever ask for to prepare me for a career in this crazy industry. I came to the city at the young age of eighteen, not knowing how to navigate the industry in any sort of way, and left with priceless knowledge that I wouldn't be able to obtain anywhere else. But it's more than just a training program, it is like a family. Wherever I go, I know that the teachers and classmates will always have my back. The connections you make are so personal and so special, and from actual people who work in the industry, people that are doing what you want to do. It makes the environment so much more inspiring knowing that you could be them one day, and knowing that nothing is out of reach. In fact, one the connections I made from IAMT, connected me the job that I have now, and for that I am forever grateful. I can only imagine what amazing things are in store for all the students/ alumni at IAMT as this program continues to progress and grow, and I am so proud to say that I was apart of something so special.

Rose Ianconne (Rumpleteazer in CATS on Tour)

When I moved to New York City looking to become a serious professional in musical theater, I knew I needed the best training in the city. IAMT was exactly that. With the expertise instilled in me by every teacher at the school, I was able to refine my techniques and build a knowledge about musical theater to give me an edge in the professional world. Thank you so much to IAMT for molding me into the performer I am today!

Aiyana Smash (Mimi in RENT on Tour)

Attending IAMT was one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life. The curriculum, the teachers and the environment helped me grow as an artist, but more importantly, as a person. I was given the tools to be successful, healthy and happy. I can't thank Andrew, Michael and Nicholas enough for everything that they've taught me.

