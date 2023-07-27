Sarah Paulson Will Return to Broadway in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE

The play will begin previews Tuesday, November  28th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Sarah Paulson will return to Broadway later this year, starring in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer for Second Stage Theater. This production marks Ms. Paulson’s return to the New York stage since she was last seen  co-starring opposite Danny Burstein in Lanford Wilson’s Talley’s Folly in 2013.  

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, APPROPRIATE will begin previews Tuesday, November  28th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut. 

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama  Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one  helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE. 

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s  Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll  spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo, her brother, wants to  recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their  estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the  clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced  to face the ghosts of their past. 

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks. 

About Sarah Paulson

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner SARAH PAULSON last appeared onstage in  New York in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning  play Talley’s Folly in spring 2013. Other stage appearances include the Broadway productions of Collected  Stories, opposite Linda Lavin, and The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange; the Mark Taper Forum  production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening; and off-Broadway in Tracy  Letts’ critically acclaimed Killer Joe. Paulson received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a  Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries “The  People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Paulson also received a Golden Globe® Award, a Screen  Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Television Critics Association Award for this role. Her  many additional TV credits include her performance as Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime  Story” (Emmy nomination, also Executive Producer); the title role in the Netflix series, “Ratched” (also  Executive Producer), which debuted at number one across 50 countries worldwide and earned Paulson a  Golden Globe® nomination; the FX on Hulu Emmy-nominated limited series, “Mrs. America,” opposite  Cate Blanchett; Aaron Sorkin's “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (Golden Globe nomination); HBO’s “Coastal  Elites” and “Game Change” (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); ten installments of Ryan’s Murphy’s  award-winning television series “American Horror Story,” where she also made her directorial debut with  the 78-minute crossover episode, “Return to Murder House.” Paulson has received five Emmy®  nominations for her roles in the franchise, as well as two Critics’ Choice Awards for her roles in the  anthology series. Paulson’s many film credits include Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s 8; Todd Haynes’ critically  acclaimed Carol alongside Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara; Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, which  received an Academy Award® for Best Picture. She has also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Post opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep; Aneesh Chaganty’s Run for Hulu; M. Night Shyamalan's thriller  Glass for Universal; Netflix’s Bird Box opposite Sandra Bullock; DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable.  Other film credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene; Down with Love; What Women Want, The Other  Sister. Upcoming, she will executive produce and star in Searchlight’s horror thriller, Dust; will appear in  Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony, and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park,  directed by Pam MacKinnon; and in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir,  “Untamed.” 



