Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive for COVID; PLAZA SUITE Cancels Tonight's Performance

Due to Sarah Jessica Parker testing positive for COVID, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite on Broadway has been canceled.

Plaza Suite released the following statement:

Today, Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis.

With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite is canceled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Ticket holders should contact their point of sale to reschedule for a future performance or obtain a refund.

News about future performances of Plaza Suite will be announced as soon as possible.

Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.