Sarah Brightman Sets New 'A Christmas Symphony' Tour Dates

Before taking on the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard in Australia, Sarah Brightman will bring her "A Christmas Symphony" tour back to North America.

Now an annual tradition, and in celebration of the most wonderful time of year, the world’s biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist will perform 22 enchanting shows this November and December!

Last year, ‘A Christmas Symphony’ traveled internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia and was met with standing ovations and rave reviews. It warmed hearts of both fans and critics alike, being named the ultimate holiday event!

Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, November 21st in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell and concludes in Sugar Land, TX on December 20th. ‘A Christmas Symphony’ is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

To add a little ‘holiday frosting’, join Sarah’s VIP “Winter Wonderland” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Holiday gift for yourself, family, or friends!

﻿Check out the full confirmed schedule of concert dates below:

TOUR DATES:

11/21 - Laval (Montreal), QC - Place Bell (with special guest LYRICO)

11/23 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

11/24 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

11/26 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

11/28 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

11/29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

11/30 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

12/02 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

12/03 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater

12/04 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center

12/06 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

12/08 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

12/09 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/10 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall, Artis-Naples

12/12 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/13 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

12/14 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/17 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

12/18 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

12/19 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

12/20 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

ABOUT SARAH BRIGHTMAN:

Sarah Brightman, the world’s best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries and garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games.

Sarah’s albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts.

The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a ‘STAR’ on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt).

In October 2022, Sarah entertained her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® with “A Starlight Symphony…An Evening with Sarah Brightman” before taking her holiday tour “A Christmas Symphony” internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022 for the very first time.

Now an annual tradition, Sarah’s 2023 “A Christmas Symphony” tour will return to North America for 22 enchanting shows beginning in Laval (Montreal), Quebec on November 21st, and concluding on December 20th in Sugar Land, TX. Beginning in May 2024, Sarah will lead a lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd as Norma Desmond in both Melbourne and Sydney.