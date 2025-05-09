Sara Bareilles to Appear at Tribeca for COME SEE ME IN THE GOOD LIGHT Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Tribeca Festival has revealed new programming additions, including an appearance by Tony-nominated songwriter and performer Sara Bareilles. Take a look at the list of new programs below, which take place June 4–15 in New York City.

The festival is set to host a screening of Come See Me in the Good Light, winner of the Festival Favorite Award. The intimate documentary follows poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they navigate life after Gibson’s diagnosis of incurable cancer.

Directed by Ryan White, the film features an original song performed by Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile. Post-premiere, there will be a conversation with White and producer Tig Notaro, executive producers Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, plus a special appearance by executive producer Sara Bareilles.

Tribeca also expands its lineup with a compelling mix of documentary and narrative premieres, including Raoul’s, A New York Story, a richly personal documentary directed by Greg Olliver and Karim Raoul that explores the legacy of one of New York City’s most iconic restaurants. Narrative highlights include Dead Language, a poignant, full-length adaptation of the Oscar-nominated short film Aya, from directors Mihal Brezis and Oded Binnun, starring Sarah Adler and Ulrich Thomsen.

The festival will also host the New York premieres of two acclaimed Sundance award winners. Twinless, recipient of the Sundance Audience Award, is a heartfelt dramedy exploring grief, male friendship, and unexpected connections, starring James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien.

New 2025 Tribeca Festival Additions

SPOTLIGHT+

Come See Me in the Good Light, (United States) - New York Premiere. Blindsided by a diagnosis of incurable cancer, poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley confront the reality of their newly altered life with biting humor, an ever-deepening love and a newfound embrace of the eternal in this unforgettable documentary. Directed by Ryan White. Produced by Jessica Hargrave, Ryan White, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen. An Apple TV + Release.

After the premiere will be a conversation with Director Ryan White, Producer Tig Notaro, Executive Producers Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and a special appearance by Executive Producer Sara Bareilles.

Turnstile: Never Enough, (United States) - World Premiere. Never Enough is Turnstile’s debut visual album, and it’s a wild 50-minute ride you won’t want to miss. Directed by frontman Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory, the film blends their signature experimental hardcore sound with powerful, cinematic visuals that capture the band’s raw energy. The Baltimore-based band pushes boundaries with a truly unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a fan or new to their music, Never Enough is a must-see. Directed by Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory. Produced by Evan McGillivray. With Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang, Meg Mills. After the Premiere will be a conversation with Turnstile.

Victory (United States, UK) - International Premiere. Slick Rick’s Victory is a thrilling visual album that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Set in the heart of London, this gripping 25-minute film stars Idris Elba, Nas and Giggs, bringing a cinematic twist to Slick Rick’s iconic storytelling. With stunning visuals and an intense, suspenseful plot, Victory blends rap and film in a way you’ve never seen before. Don’t miss this electrifying experience, where music, drama, and star power collide in one unforgettable ride through the streets of London. Directed by Meji Alabi. After the Premiere will be a conversation with Slick Rick.

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

Twinless, (United States) - New York Premiere. This cheeky & heartfelt dramedy follows two grieving young men who meet at a support group for twins and find awkward comfort and companionship with each other - ultimately forming a tumultuous yet hilarious bromance. Directed and written by James Sweeney. Produced by David Permut, James Sweeney. With James Sweeney, Dylan O'Brien, Lauren Graham, Aisling Franciosi. A Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate Release. After the Premiere will be a conversation with director, writer and star James Sweeney.

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY

Raoul’s, A New York Story (United States, France) - World Premiere. Raoul’s, A New York Story is a unique look at one of New York City’s most iconic restaurants – Raoul’s Restaurant - an unassuming cozy spot on Prince Street that’s been a French bistro mainstay for the last fifty years. Directed by Greg Olliver, Karim Raoul. Screenwriter: Greg Olliver, Karim Raoul. Produced by Edward Sabounghi, Beth Hamlin, Kathleen Squires. With Serge Raoul, Guy Raoul, Karim Raoul, Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Kate Spade, Matthew Broderick, Tom Colicchio, Alison Price Becker, Andrew Zimmern.

VIEWPOINTS

Dead Language, (Czech Republic, Israel, Poland) - World Premiere. A chance encounter at an airport between Aya and a stranger disrupts her routine. What follows is a sensitive, quietly powerful narrative about longing — for connection, for meaning, for something beyond one's set everyday life. Directed by Mihal Brezis, Oded Binnun. Written by Mihal Brezis, Oded Binnun, Tom Shoval, Amital Stern. Produced by Maya Fischer, Gal Greenspan, Roi Kurland, Moshe Edery. With Sarah Adler, Ulrich Thomsen, Yehezkel Lazarov, Lars Eidinger.

ABOUT TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 24th year from June 4–15, 2025 in New York City.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas