Sara Bareilles Welcomes New Jenna Nicolette Robinson to the Cast with Co-Hosted WAITRESS KARAOKE

"Cast Album Karaoke,"WAITRESS's hugely popular post-show party, will take place following the 7 PM show on Thursday August 23 when the show's composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles welcomes Nicolette Robinson at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47 Street). Nicolette will make her Broadway debut as Jenna on September 4. Ms. Bareilles also made her Broadway stage debut in the role of Jenna last year.

Interested audience members will be able to sign up before the performance for the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show accompanied by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, it is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

