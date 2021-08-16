Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle, Ashley Park, Dulé Hill & More Announced for 2022 Encores! Season

New York City Center today announced the first set of casting for the 2022 Encores! season and the Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods on the opening night of the production, May 4.

The next chapter of the Tony-honored series, led by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman, opens February 2 - 6, 2022 with the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid. Led by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, the musical tells the story of Willie, a 10-year-old boy from an upper-middle-class Black family, who dreams of becoming a professional tap dancer, despite his father's disapproval. Cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill joins the production as Dipsey, Willie's uncle and mentor. With music by Henry Krieger; lyrics by Robert Lorick; and book by Charles Blackwell, based on the novel Nobody's Family is Going to Change by Louise Fitzhugh; the production features new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes and concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond. Broadway's Joseph Joubert will music direct.

Following is the twelve-time Tony-nominated musical The Life, March 16 - 20. Helmed by Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter, the production includes cast member from the original Broadway production Chuck Cooper as Old Jojo; Grammy-nominee Mykal Kilgore as Young JoJo and Grammy Award-winner Ledisi as Sonja; and Ken Robinson as Fleetwood. Porter reclaims this musical as the production's adapter and director to bring forth the gritty, dangerous, and exciting decadence of 1980s New York City and an authenticity to the lives of sex workers. With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Ira Gasman, and book by David Newman, Ira Gasman, and Cy Coleman, the production features choreography by Tony-nominated choreographer and Encores! Creative Advisor Camille A. Brown.

The third show in the series, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical Into the Woods, directed by Lear deBessonet will feature Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Christian Borle as the Baker, Heather Headley as the Witch, and Ashley Park as Cinderella. The special two-week run, from May 4 - 15, ushers in a new annual tradition at Encores! celebrating an iconic American musical. These productions bring together Broadway's brightest stars with a multi-generational group, including New York City public school students, to highlight the ways theater connects us across generations. Into the Woods features choreography by film and television's Jamal Sims (film: Aladdin) and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman.

The Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods will take place on the opening night, May 4, and includes a benefit dinner with the cast and creative team at The Plaza Hotel.

Additional casting for all Encores! productions will be announced at a later date.

Health, Safety & Ticket Policies

In preparation for a momentous return to in-person live performances, City Center remains committed to following the latest health and safety protocols established by the CDC, local government, and unions. City Center will operate a fully vaccinated venue-artists, crew, staff, and audience members will need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Encores! subscribers can now request an exchange, credit on account, or full refund up to 24 hours before the original date of their performance. Single ticket buyers can now request an exchange, credit on account, or full refund up to 24 hours before the date of their performance, if they or someone in their party is exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms or has tested positive in the last 14 days. For the latest information, visit NYCityCenter.org/PlanYourVisit.

THE TAP DANCE KID

Feb 2 - 6, 2022

Wed - Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2 & 8pm; Sun 2 & 7pm

Music by Henry Krieger

Lyrics by Robert Lorick

Book by Charles Blackwell

Based on the novel Nobody's Family is Going to Change by Louise Fitzhugh

Concert Adaptation by Lydia Diamond

Choreography by Jared Grimes

Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert

Directed by Kenny Leon

Featuring Dulé Hill

THE LIFE

Mar 16 - 20, 2022

Wed - Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2 & 8pm; Sun 2 & 7pm

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by Ira Gasman

Book by David Newman, Ira Gasman, and Cy Coleman

Choreography by Camille A. Brown

Adapted and directed by Billy Porter

Featuring Chuck Cooper, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, and Ken Robinson

INTO THE WOODS

Special two-week run

May 4 - 15, 2022

Week 1: Wed 6pm (Spring Gala), Thu & Fri 7pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 2 & 7pm

Week 2: Tue - Fri 7pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Choreography by Jamal Sims

Music Director Rob Berman

Directed by Lear deBessonet

Featuring Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle, Heather Headley, and Ashley Park