Saoirse Ronan Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture

Saoirse Ronan has won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for the titular role of a high school senior in Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age film LADY BIRD. The actress made her Broadway debut in the 2016 revival of THE CRUCIBLE, playing the role of Abigail Williams.



Her accolades include two Academy Award nominations, and three nominations each for the British Academy Film Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. Ronan made her acting debut with the Irish medical drama series The Clinic in 2003 and debuted in feature films with a part in the romantic comedy I Could Never Be Your Woman in 2007. Her breakthrough came with the part of a precocious teenager in Atonement (2007), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed this with the roles of a murdered girl seeking vengeance in The Lovely Bones (2009), a teenage assassin in Hanna (2011), a vampire in Byzantium (2012), and a chef in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).



Ronan received critical acclaim for playing a homesick Irish girl in 1950s New York in the drama Brooklyn (2015), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





Related Articles