San Francisco Residents Now Required to Wear Face Masks While in Public; Violators May Face Fines or Jail Time
San Francisco residents are now required to wear face masks when going out in public. Violators may face fines, or even jail time.
The new order, which is based on guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, requires the masks to be worn at all essential businesses, as well as public transit. They do not need to be medical grade, but they should fit securely and cover the nose and mouth.
The only exceptions are for people exercising outdoors, and children 12 years old or younger.
The existing CDC guidelines, including handwashing and social distancing, should still be followed, even while wearing masks.
The new order went into effect today, Saturday April 18, but officials will not begin enforcing the rules until Wednesday, April 22.
Those who do not follow the new guidelines may face misdemeanor charges and could receive fines, imprisonment, or both.
