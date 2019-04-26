Samantha Williams to Take Over from Phoenix Best in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Dear Evan Hansen has just announced a cast change! Phoenix Best will play her final performance as Alana Beck on Broadway on Sunday, May 5. Samantha Williams will join the cast as Alana Beck on Tuesday, May 7, making her Broadway debut.

Samantha Williams is making her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen! She is currently a junior musical theatre major at Pace University. Her university credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park With George and Caroline in Caroline, or Change. Insta: @sammie.ok

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

