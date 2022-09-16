Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Gravitte, Elle McLemore, Khamary Rose & More Take Part in MURIEL'S WEDDING Lab

The NYC presentation is directed by Simon Phillips.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Following a triumphant Australian premiere, Global Creatures (producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical) present the New York lab of Muriel's Wedding The Musical, which kicked off yesterday and continues today, September 16.

Directed by Simon Phillips, the musical has a book by P.J. Hogan (the original film's writer and director), and music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, with additional songs originally written for ABBA by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson.

The lab is by invite only.

The cast for the lab includes Leanne Antonio, Michael Barra, Samuel Cadieux, Hilary Cole, Emma Degerstedt, Kathy Deitch, Natalie Charle Ellis, Tyler Joseph Ellis, David Michael Garry, Sam Gravitte, Mary Claire King, Maggie McKenna, Elle McLemore, Dariana Mullen, Claire Neumann, Pascal Pastrana, Steve Raymond, Khamary Rose, Kiaya Niccolle Scott, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Jake Swain, Aaron Tsindos, Scarlett Walker.

Watch "Amazing" from the Australian production:

Regional Awards

