SWEPT AWAY Physical CD and Two Vinyl Pressings to be Released in April

The CD and vinyls will be released on Friday, April 25.
The physical CD and two vinyl editions of the Swept Away album, titled “Rough Seas” and a limited edition “Devil’s In My Head” Blood Moon red pressing, will be released on Friday, April 25.
The physical CD will be available for pre-order via Creative Goods here ahead of the release in April. Both vinyl’s, including the limited edition “Devil’s In My Head” Blood Moon red vinyl pressing, will be available exclusively on www.joymachinerecords.com.
The album was produced by Brian Usifer, Chris Miller, Will Van Dyke, and Gigi Pritzker, mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Executive Producers for the album include Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, Jamie Forshaw, Evan Mayer, and Michael Mayer.
Live on Broadway, Swept Away, with music & lyrics by The Avett Brothers, was a “spectacular” New York Times Critic’s Pick starring Tony Award® winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall.
Swept Away on Broadway featured a score from “The Avett Brothers at their best” (The Daily Beast), a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).
Videos