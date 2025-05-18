SUNSET DINER Written by Kevin Cheng to Premiere in Dumbo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunset Diner, a new psychological thriller by Kevin Cheng (Dear Diary), will receive its world premiere at The Rat NYC in Dumbo this month, as part of the Unpolished Play Series produced by Aimée Lutkin and Bill DiPiero.

Directed by Alysia Homminga, the play follows newly-engaged couple Anita and David on their celebratory night out. As the evening unfolds, odd things begin to occur, and the date reveals to be more than it appears. Jennifer Analise Roberts (Beauty and The Beast) and Kevin Cheng will star as Anita and David, respectively.

Cheng will join an exciting lineup of playwrights at the inaugural Unpolished Play Series, which showcases original plays in raw and experimental theatrical settings. Also presenting their new works are Antonia Cruz-Kent, Bill DiPiero, Aimée Lutkin, and Alex Vara. The show will take place on May 30 at 9pm at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn 11201).

The Rat NYC is a newly opened black box theatre and arts venue owned and managed by the founders of Random Access Theatre. The non-profit multipurpose space is dedicated to empowering independent theatre artists in New York City.