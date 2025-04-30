SUNSET BOULEVARD to Host Town Hall and Cast Album Signing Event

Sunset Blvd. and SiriusXM On Broadway will present a free live Town Hall and cast album signing event at the St. James Theatre on Tuesday, May 6 starting at 1:00 pm ET featuring director Jamie Lloyd, and stars Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, and David Thaxton. The Town Hall will be moderated by SiriusXM’s Julie James.



The Town Hall will be recorded in front of an audience of 300 people including SiriusXM subscribers. To win a free pair of tickets to the event, please register on the TodayTix app. Winners will be notified if they have been selected to attend the event. Tickets are subject to availability; seating at the Town Hall is general admission.



For the cast album signing event, each attendee is limited to one copy of SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM (released through The Other Songs label) being signed by the four actors. Attendees can bring their personal copy to have signed. Copies of the album on CD and vinyl can be purchased at the St. James Theatre the day of the event. Please note, no other items aside from SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM will be signed at the event.



The Sunset Blvd. Town Hall will premiere on SiriusXM’s On Broadway (Ch. 69) channel on Wednesday, May 14 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm ET as well as streaming anytime through the SiriusXM app.