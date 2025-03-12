SUNSET BOULEVARD Welcomes 500 NYC Public School Educators for Teachers Night on Broadway

TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY welcomed and honored New York City educators, including teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, guidance counselors and others.
TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY returned Tuesday as 500 New York City public school educators attended a performance of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway at The St. James Theatre. TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY welcomed and honored New York City educators, including teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, guidance counselors and others, to an evening of live theatre.
"Teachers shape the next generation of New Yorkers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Broadway for a well-deserved night of appreciation and inspiration,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “We are grateful to Sunset Blvd. for helping make this celebration possible. Live theatre has the power to ignite creativity and foster connection—values that educators bring into their classrooms every day—and we are proud to honor their dedication tonight.”
“New York City educators give so much of themselves to their students every day. That is why Teachers' Night on Broadway is so special. It celebrates the work we do and reminds us of the power of the arts to transport and revitalize. To the Broadway League - our thanks." said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.
Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students, aiming to ensure that every NYC public school student has the opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 487 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,500 teachers have registered for Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced more than 135,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.