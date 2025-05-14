SUNSET BLVD. Standby Rashidra Scott Reveals Upcoming 'Norma Desmond' Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SUNSET BLVD standby Rashidra Scott is set to take center stage next weekend as she steps into the iconic role of Norma Desmond in the Tony-nominated revival of Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre.

Rashidra Scott joined the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard on January 20, 2025, succeeding Caroline Bowman, who departed to join the upcoming Broadway musical Smash .

Rashidra Scott is a dynamic Broad way performer celebrated for her powerful vocals and versatile stage presence. She has been seen on Broadway in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Sister Act, Hair, Finian’s Rainbow, and Avenue Q.

