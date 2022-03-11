SUNDAY SAUCE at Chelsea Music Hall to Feature Talent Seen On Comedy Central, Netflix, MTV, And More



From the people who brought you 'Werewolf Bar Mitzvah' and the greatest show that almost was 'Ludachristmas'...comes a brand new bi-monthly show: Meat Cats Comedy Presents: Sunday Sauce. Each show will bring audiences a taste, sorry, an antipasto platter of the city's hottest acts. Their inaugural show at Chelsea Music Hall features comics seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, MTV, and more.

Your Hosts:



Britt Migs & Irina Chelidze are two Sopranos and 30 Rock obsessed performers who just happen to be best friends. The pair have had their work featured in Vulture, Reductress, Netflix, Bustle, and more. When Britt and Irina joined forces, they had just one goal: put on a show that moves like a party. Grab a drink and take your jacket off, would ya?

hosted by:

IRINA CHELIDZE • BRITT MIGS

featuring:

CHANEL ALI • NICK CALLAS • MARIA DECOTIS

JES TOM • YEDOYE TRAVIS • MARTIN URBANO

For more information visit: https://www.chelseamusichall.com/