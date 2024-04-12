SUFFS to Perform on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Next Monday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suffs will be coming to your TV screens next week!

Cast from the Broadway musical will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, April 15 to perform a song from the show. The episode airs on NBC at 9:00am. Check HERE for local listings.

Suffs is currently in previews at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night on April 18th.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. The show centers around the women's suffrage movement in the early twentieth century.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas