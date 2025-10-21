SUBMERGE: BEYOND THE RENDER GPU-Powered Immersive Art Now On View At ARTECHOUSE NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest edition of SUBMERGE is now on view at ARTECHOUSE NYC (Chelsea Market, 439 W. 15th Street). The exhibition, titled SUBMERGE: BEYOND THE RENDER, marks the largest-ever presentation of immersive digital art rendered in record time, uniting more than a dozen of the world’s leading digital artists in a first-of-its-kind showcase powered entirely by the Render Network’s decentralized GPU infrastructure.

By connecting thousands of idle GPUs across the globe, the Render Network enables independent artists to create at the scale and speed once reserved for major studios, slashing both costs and production time. SUBMERGE will be on view through December 14, 2025, before pausing for special holiday programming and resuming on January 5, 2026.

Launched as an ongoing series, SUBMERGE serves as ARTECHOUSE’s platform for spotlighting groundbreaking digital voices, offering artists a space to experiment with new forms of immersive storytelling while inviting audiences to “submerge” themselves in bold, boundary-pushing work.

The Fall 2025 showcase features Emmy Award winners Maciej Kuciara and Emily Yang (pplpleasr) alongside Woosung Kang, FVCKRENDER, Gavin Shapiro, and others, blending established and emerging voices shaping the next era of digital art.

“For most of my career, the scale of my imagination was limited by access to resources,” said Maciej Kuciara. “SUBMERGE changes that equation. With the right tools in the hands of independent artists, this show proves we can produce work that rivals, and even surpasses, what comes out of the biggest studios.”

When ARTECHOUSE opened its New York location in 2019 with an 18K panoramic projection system, rendering a 30-minute piece could take up to eight months. For SUBMERGE: BEYOND THE RENDER, twelve artist collectives created full-scale 18K works in a matter of weeks, made possible by the Render Network’s distributed computing power.

Inside ARTECHOUSE’s expansive projection space, visitors can explore digital worlds spanning meditative landscapes, surreal XR dreamscapes, and satirical virtual museums. “SUBMERGE is showing us what happens when artists get the tools to build fully immersive worlds, not just static images,” said Mike Winkelmann (Beeple), a member of the Render Network Advisory Board.

ARTECHOUSE Founder and Chief Creative Officer Sandro Kereselidze added, “Our mission is to connect visionary creators with the tools, compute, and audience to realize work that wasn’t possible a few years ago. SUBMERGE shows what happens when imagination meets access.”

The full artist lineup includes:

David Ariew & Chelsea Evenstar, adapting Coachella 2025 concert visuals set to music by Zedd.

FVCKRENDER, unveiling a crystalline immersive world following collaborations with Dior, Supreme, and Lil Nas X.

Maciej Kuciara and Emily Yang (pplpleasr), exploring surrealist storytelling through 3D design.

Woosung Kang, Apple Creative, known for visual work in major K-pop concert productions.

Amrit Pal Singh, India’s leading NFT artist.

Saad Moosajee, award-winning director expanding into immersive narrative.

Manuel Sainsily & Will Silviz, debuting a next-gen film developed through OpenAI’s creator program.

Gavin Shapiro, known for his joyful digital penguins and looping worlds.

Josh Pierce, creator of tranquil visual meditations.

Blake Kathryn × Malaavidaa, presenting a dreamlike vision of rebellion and femme surrealism.

MHX (Muhammet Altun), generative sculptor and blockchain artist.

Jess Wiseman, 24-year-old digital surrealist redefining hyperreal textures.

Located in the historic boiler room beneath Chelsea Market, ARTECHOUSE NYC transforms the industrial space into a hub for cutting-edge immersive experiences. Its 18K-resolution projection system—the highest of any cultural institution—makes it a global leader in the presentation of technology-driven art.