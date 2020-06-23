STREAMING LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD Continues With the Joe Martin Quartet
Streaming Live at the Village Vanguard continues its series on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m. EDT and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. EDT with the Joe Martin Quartet featuring Mark Turner, Kevin Hays and Nasheet Waits. Tickets are $7 and available at villagevanguard.com.
Each week there will be two shows approximately 75 minutes in length on Saturday @ 7 p.m. EDT and a Sunday Matinee @ 2 p.m. EDT.
Streaming Live at The Village Vanguard Schedule:
• June 27th & 28th - Joe Martin Quartet featuring Mark Turner, Kevin Hays and Nasheet Waits
• Friday, July 3th & Sunday, July 5th - Joe Lovano Trio Fascination featuring Ben Street and Andrew Cyrille
• July 11 & 12 - Eric Reed Quartet featuring Stacy Dillard, Dezron Douglas and Jeremy Bean Clemons
Please continue to check the website and follow the club on Instagram @vanguardjazz and Facebook for updates.
On February 22, 2020 the Village Vanguard, the world's oldest continuously operated jazz club, marked its 85th year in the basement at 178 7th Avenue South in New York City. On March 16th the club closed its doors indefinitely. On Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, 2020, the club began Streaming Live at the Village Vanguard with the Billy Hart Quartet.
