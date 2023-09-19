STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

The play will receive its world premiere in late 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will receive its world premiere in late 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.

The production shared a sneak peek photo on Instagram, check it out below!

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, the play will go on sale this spring, details of which will be announced later this month. The Duffer Brothers act as creative producers, with 21 Laps as associate producer.

Priority access to tickets will be given to fans who register from today at strangerthingsonstage.com

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story - and may hold the key to the end.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted on Netflix on 15 July 2016. Its fourth season (released in 2022) tops the Netflix Most Popular English TV list at #1 with 1.35 billion hours viewed; the third season released in 2019 still holds at #6 with 582.1 million hours viewed. The series has garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. Recently Stranger Things completed its record-breaking fourth season to huge acclaim, becoming the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language TV show on Netflix.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan, Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further creative team members to be announced.

Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
CRAIG OF THE CREEK Preschool Spinoff Premieres In October Photo
CRAIG OF THE CREEK Preschool Spinoff Premieres In October

Reprising their roles from “Craig of the Creek,” “Jessica’s Big Little World” stars Lucia Cunningham (Jessica), Philip Solomon (Craig), Phil LaMarr (Bernard), and Kimberly Hebert Gregory (Nicole). They are joined by Alani Ilongwe (Small Uncle), Byron Marc Newsome (Duane), and Ozioma Akagha (Big Jessica). Watch the video now!

2
Steven Wilson Releases New Single What Life Brings Photo
Steven Wilson Releases New Single 'What Life Brings'

Steven Wilson has shared his latest single, “What Life Brings,” available everywhere now. Steeped in sundazed, autumnal acoustics, the timeless progressive pop song is accompanied by an official music video directed by acclaimed filmmaker Charlie Di Placido (Jungle, Everything But The Girl), premiering on YouTube.

3
Lauren Elder to Compete in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition in H Photo
Lauren Elder to Compete in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition in Hollywood

Broadway star Lauren Elder will compete in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition. Don't miss her beautiful whistling and captivating stage presence.

4
Grand Teton Music Festivals 62nd Season Ends with Record-Breaking Attendance and Revenue Photo
Grand Teton Music Festival's 62nd Season Ends with Record-Breaking Attendance and Revenue

The Grand Teton Music Festival's 62nd season concludes with record-breaking attendance and revenue. Board of Directors welcomes new members.

More Hot Stories For You

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-BroadwayDaphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway BreakfastMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway Breakfast
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the StageVideo: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You