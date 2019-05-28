STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo to Join BE MORE CHILL's 'Post Show Hang'

Today, the producers of Be More Chill announced the launch of "The Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series, that will include a performance tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29, with Gaten Matarazzo("Stranger Things"). Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis will accompany an exciting lineup of actors as they each perform a song from the Tony Award-nominated score of Be More Chill. Additional actors will be announced at a later date.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

The cast of Be More Chill features Will Roland as Jeremy; George Salazar as Michael; Stephanie Hsu as Christine;Gerard Canonico as Rich; Katlyn Carlson as Chloe; Tiffany Mann as Jenna; Lauren Marcus as Brooke; Britton Smith as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; and Jason Tam as The Squip.Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, and Joel Waggoner are the company understudies.

The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II; lighting design by Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Ryan Rumery; projection design byAlex Basco Koch; hair and makeup design by Dave Bova; music direction by Emily Marshall; music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; fight direction by J. David Brimmer; production supervision by SenovvA Inc.; casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA.

Be More Chill is presented by Gerald Goehring, Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Marc David Levine,Marlene and Gary Cohen, 42nd.club, The Viertel Routh Frankel Baruch Group, Jenny Niederhoffer, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez, Jenn Maley and Cori Stolbun, Joan and Robert Rechnitz, Chris Blasting/Simpson & Longthorne, Koenigsberg/Federman/Adler, YesBroadway Productions, Kumiko Yoshii, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, Jay and Cindy Gutterman/Caiola Productions, Phil Kenny/Jim Kierstead,deRoy/Winkler/Batchelder, Jonathan Demar/Kim Vasquez, Brad Blume/Gemini Theatrical Investors, LLC, Alisa and Charlie Thorne, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, Harold F. Mills, Connor Tinglum/Andrew Hendrick, Ashlee Latimer and Jenna Ushkowitz and Two River Theater.

Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400, and at the Lyceum Theatre box office (149 West 45th Street). A limited number of Squip Zone tickets are available at each performance. A Squip Zone ticket includes a seat in the first two rows of the theatre and one limited edition collector's item created monthly and exclusively for Squip Zone ticket holders. Group Sales are available through Broadway Inbound; please call 866-302-0995 or emailgroups@BroadwayInbound.com for more information.

