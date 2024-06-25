STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL to Debut on BroadwayHD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayHD will debut Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical with an accompanying watch party on Wednesday, July 24, at 7:00 PM. Winner of Best New Musical at the 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, the immersive in-the-round musical was captured in front of a live audience during its run at Playhouse 46 in New York City.

Existing subscribers will have immediate access upon release and new subscribers can join the BroadwayHD family at https://www.broadwayhd.com.



Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a hilarious, wild and irreverent ‘upside down’ send-up of the hit Netflix series in all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb.



To celebrate its release, BroadwayHD subscribers are invited to join a digital Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical watch party, in which fans will simultaneously stream the show, and discuss it live together on social media. Simply press “PLAY” on July 24 at 7pm EST to join the fun!



Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical launched its Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical,' the hit production transferred uptown to Playhouse 46 in Fall 2022 where it ran an extended nine month run and earned three 2023 Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Book, Outstanding Lyrics, and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical as well as an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination for Best New Musical. In addition to the Off-Broadway production, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had productions in London, with a three-week return engagement at Southwark Playhouse in August 2023 that launched a nine-month UK-wide tour, as well as in Australia, Brazil, Spain, Canada, and across the United States.



With book, music and lyrics by Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Hogue, the streaming production features the original Playhouse 46 Off-Broadway cast of the Drama Desk-nominated musical: Jamir Brown as Lucas, Shawn Smith as Hopper, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Poladian as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, and SLee as Barb.



The live capture of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is Executive Produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Jonathan Hogue, Nick Flatto, and Jason Turchin, along with video producers John Andrews, Dave Marken, and Parrish Smith. The original production was produced by Gilad, Rogowsky, Flatto, and Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.



Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical features direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, puppet design by Matt Anderson, and props by Brendan McCann. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment.