STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Conclude Off-Broadway Run May

Audiences have just two more weeks to see Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). The hit Off-Broadway musical that brings everyone's favorite streaming series to hilariously-twisted life on stage, will complete its Off-Broadway engagement at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street) on May 7, 2023, after 202 performances and 8 previews.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is now available for licensing around the world. Producers exploring licensing options for professional, amateur, regional, stock, community or school productions can visit StrangerSings.com or email Creative Licensing, LLC at licensing@strangersingsthemusical.com.

"This miracle of a show, originally slated for a 16-week limited run off-Broadway has extended again and again because of the palpable joy it has brought our audiences of all ages. We are so proud of this insanely talented company and this incredible run, and as we close this chapter of our journey, we look forward to the next adventure for this strange little parody. Come party with us one last time in the Upside Down, now through May 7," say Stranger Sings! creator Jonathan Hogue and director Nick Flatto. "After 200 performances, we are thrilled that Stranger Sings! will now be available for licensing, opening the portal to our twisted, musical take on The Upside Down for theaters and audiences around the world. Stranger Sings! has appealed to a broad range of audiences; young, old, families, singles, theatre lovers and streaming fans alike. Stranger Sings! presents opportunities for a diverse cast of 8 - 11 actors. Productions in New York, London and Australia have varied in style and scale ranging from standard proscenium staging, to presentations in the round, a cabaret setting, and even an environmental production. All companies licensing Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will have access to the musical's original, fully orchestrated accompaniment track. With its wide appeal and adaptability to large or small-scale staging possibilities, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is an ideal musical for your upcoming season."

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical currently features Jamir Brown as Lucas, Nickolaus Colon as Hopper, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Nicolas Hermick as Mike, Kyle Mangold as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, SLee as Barb, and swings Jean Christian Barry, Dashiell Gregory, Megan Leigh Griggs and Hannah Clarke Levine.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical features direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, puppet design by Matt Anderson, and props by Brendan McCann. Alex Dash is Production Stage Manager, and Kaitlyn Merriam and Lara Sato are Assistant Stage Managers. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment, advertising & marketing by Leanne Schanzer Promotions, digital marketing by Super Awesome Friends, and the production counsel is Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched a hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical.' In addition to the Off-Broadway production,Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical recently launched all-new productions in London, within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station; and Australia, bringing the The Upside Down to Down Under.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical, is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.