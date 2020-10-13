STICKS & STONES Cast Members Talk First Stage Kiss, Favorite Broadway Love Song, Favorite Musical and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The new musical STICKS & STONES premieres on Friday, October 15th at 8:00 p.m and stars Joshua Colley, Mykal Kilgore, Javier Muñoz and more.

The show is being streamed as part of a fundraising campaign for National Bullying Prevention Month, and will be available through October 20. The stream benefits both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation

The show adapts the story of David and Goliath to address teen bullying. In the show, a high school clique of jocks also doubles as David's brothers.

Jackson Hurt, a senior musical theatre major at Northern Kentucky University, plays Eliab. Dylan Bivings, a recent graduate of Five Towns College, portrays Abinadab. Current Shenandoah University musical theatre major Drew Elhamalawy will be seen as Shimea. High school junior and LCT's KING AND I alumni James Ignacio plays Nethanel. 2020 Baldwin Wallace graduate Marcus M. Martin and 2020 Belmont University graduate Chase Tucker, both of whom studied musical theatre, will appear as Raddai and Ozem, respectively.

They were all asked questions about love, musicals and Broadways.

First Stage Kiss:

Jackson Hurt: My first kiss was when I was a senior in high school, playing Adam Pontipee in 7 BRIDES FOR 7 BROTHERS. We were both so nervous!

Dylan Bivings: My first onstage kiss was also my very first kiss ever in IN THE HEIGHTS. I was quaking throughout the entire song ("Champagne") due to fear (except for when she kissed me, I froze) and every year on its anniversary, I see a video of it because someone recorded it and put it up on Facebook.

Drew Elhamalawy: My first onstage kiss was as Sky Masterson in a production of GUYS & DOLLS in the 8th grade.

James Ignacio: My first onstage kiss was when I was in middle school. I was in a production of CAMP ROLLING HILLS for the New York Musical Festival, and one of my songs ended with a small kiss.

Marcus M. Martin: My first onstage kiss was as Radames in AIDA! Didn't know anything about "chemistry"

Chase Tucker: My first onstage kiss was from my senior year in high school when I played the role of Ren in FOOTLOOSE.

Favorite Broadway Love Song:

Jackson Hurt: What a difficult question! I would have to say it's between "Last Night of the World" from MISS SAIGON or "Love Song" from PIPPIN!

Dylan Bivings: I can listen to "Maria" from WEST SIDE STORY on repeat and never get tired of it. To me, it feels like an honest portrayal of true love despite how young Tony is.

Drew Elhamalawy: It's so hard to choose just one!! "Last Night of the World" from MISS SAIGON, "Our Children" from RAGTIME, "All the Wasted Time" from PARADE and "I Won't Send Roses" from MACK & Mabel.

James Ignacio: My favorite Broadway love song has got to be "I'd Give It All For You" from SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD.

Marcus M. Martin: "If I Loved You" from CAROUSEL!

Chase Tucker: If I could say the whole score of MISS SAIGON, I would. However, I would choose "Sun and Moon" from that show.

Favorite Broadway Musical:

Jackson Hurt: For my whole life it would have been hands down PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, but now I would have to say LES MISERABLÉS! Mega-musicals all the way!

Dylan Bivings: HAMILTON, no contest. It's not only an amazing experience but it's effectively changing both the culture aspect of theatre, as well as its artistic capabilities.

Drew Elhamalawy: RAGTIME! Hands-down, no hesitation.

James Ignacio: My favorite Broadway musical of all time is a tie between INTO THE WOODS and RENT.

Marcus M. Martin: MEMPHIS!

Chase Tucker: When I think of my favorite Broadway musical, I think of a show I would see over and over again. So my choice would be THE BOOK OF MORMON!

Favorite Movie Musical:

Jackson Hurt: The 2007 Version of Hairspray! I did the show in high school and it will always hold a special place in my heart.

Dylan Bivings: The Producers. Any other answer is wrong.

Drew Elhamalawy: The new Aladdin slaps!! And now I guess... Hamilton is considered a movie musical?? So deff Hamilton!

James Ignacio: My favorite movie musical is Into the Woods.

Marcus M. Martin: Hairspray! It's really hard to successfully bring a musical to the screen, and they did it flawlessly in my opinion!

Chase Tucker: In a time where movie musicals are becoming the new norm (Yay!), I am going to stick with my roots and choose The 1973 version of Jesus Christ Superstar!

Dream Role:

Jackson Hurt: I would absolutely love to play Jean Valjean in LES MIS. Clyde Barrow from BONNIE AND CLYDE as well! I have already had the chance to play Pippin in PIPPIN but I would love the chance to do it again!

Dylan Bivings: Melchior Gabor. It's such a complex yet amazing role for an actor and his story is one I've felt just inexplicably drawn too

Drew Elhamalawy: Phillip/John Laurens in HAMILTON and Daniel in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND.

James Ignacio: I've always wanted to play Mark Cohen from RENT, Jack from INTO THE WOODS, Davey from NEWSIES or Jared/Connor in DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Marcus M. Martin: A tie between The Genie in ALADDIN, and Hercules Mulligan in HAMILTON.

Chase Tucker: Oh gosh I have to pick just one?? Okay I would have to say Chris in MISS SAIGON!

Broadway Crush:

Jackson Hurt: So. Many. People. But my top 3 would be Christy Altomare, Ramin Karimloo, and Sutton Foster.

Dylan Bivings: Daveed Diggs, if you ever see this, just know you're breathtaking.

Drew Elhamalawy: Cynthia Erivo & Anthony Ramos

James Ignacio: I can't say I have one at the moment, but I used to love Kara Lindsay when I was younger.

Marcus M. Martin: Alysha Deslorieux!!

Chase Tucker: Another tough one... I would have to go with another Okie I know of: the lovely Kristin Chenoweth!

STICKS & STONES was written by Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer and conductor John McDaniel (GREASE, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN) and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon (LES MISÉRABLES, Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth J. Lane).

During the free stream, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares and Born This Way Foundation, the latter founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Born This Way Foundation supports the mental and emotional wellness of young people and works with them to create a kinder, braver world. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

