STEREOPHONIC to Launch In-Person & Digital Rush, and Digital Lottery

The production will officially open on Friday, April 19 and run for 14 weeks only.
Ahead of tonight’s first Broadway performance of Stereophonic, the production is launching in-person rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies.
Beginning tomorrow, April 3, a limited number of $35 general rush tickets will be available in-person at the Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St) box office on the day of each performance, on a first come, first served basis. There is a maximum of two rush tickets per person.
Digital rush will be available starting at 11:00AM ET on the day of each performance and will end 30 minutes before the performance. Tickets will be $30 each, are subject to availability, and are limited to two digital rush tickets per person.
Entries for the Stereophonic digital lottery will open at 12:00AM ET two days before each performance and will end at 3:00PM the same day. Winners are drawn the day before the performance at 10:00am and 3:00pm and will be notified via email. Tickets will be $40 each and are limited to two digital lottery tickets per person.
The rush and digital lottery will be available at https://rush.telecharge.com/.
Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring songs by Academy Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, the highly anticipated Broadway production was slated to begin performances on Wednesday, April 3 with an official opening night on Friday, April 19 for 14 weeks only.
The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.
Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.
The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design) and Justin Craig (music director). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams.
