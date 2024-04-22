STEREOPHONIC on Broadway Extends Through Mid August 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Adjmi’s Stereophonic will extend on Broadway. Originally scheduled to run for only 14 weeks, the production will now play its final performance on August 18, 2024.



On Friday, April 19, Stereophonic opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre, and played a one-time-only encore for invited guests. The performance included Academy Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Will Butler, the composer of the original songs featured in the show. Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin.

See photos from opening night HERE!



On hand to celebrate the opening were J. Smith-Cameron, Christian Slater, Ani DiFranco, Common, Andrew Wyatt, Clyde Lawrence, Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Edelman, Amber Gray, Marin Ireland, Justin Peck, Lynn Nottage, Sammy Rae Bowers, Louisa Jacobson, David Rasche, Stark Sands, Miriam Silverman, and many more.



It was also recently announced that Stereophonic will release an original cast recording through Sony Masterworks Broadway. The digital album arrives May 10, 2024, with the physical CD release set for June 14. The album is available for preorder now.



Watch the video of 'Masquerade'!



Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator.



The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.



Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA.



Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes