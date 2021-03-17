STARS IN THE HOUSE Anniversary Show Brings Fundraising Total To Over $750,000 In Support of The Actors Fund

Last night, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrated the one year anniversary of "Stars In The House" with a jam-packed show full of stage and screen stars, and for the first time ever, some of their dedicated viewers joined the conversation, including two frontline workers who have been watching since the very beginning. The anniversary episode, which featured appearances from Sebastian Arcelus, Joe Benincasa, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Brenda Braxton, Andréa Burns, Judy Kuhn, Dr. Jon LaPook, Melissa Manchester, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Chandra Wilson, and more, broke the single-show fundraising record, raising over $28,300 (including a $10,000 matching grant from the Frances Lear Foundation). Now, after over 375 episodes, "Stars In The House" has raised over $751,842 for The Actors Fund, and an additional $200,000 for other charity organizations who have needed support throughout the pandemic.

Just as meaningful as the funds raised over the past year, is the amount of joy and comfort "Stars In The House" has brought to viewers all over the world! Comments shared during last night's episode were overwhelmingly appreciative, often referring to the shows as a bright light during the dark times, and something to look forward to at the end of the day.

And the celebrations are far from over! Anniversary Week continues tonight with a Broadway cast reunion, followed by some highly-anticipated TV cast reunions that you won't want to miss. The star-studded schedule is currently as follows. All shows will air at 8:00pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 - "HEAD OVER HEELS" REUNION

Guests: Original Broadway Cast members including Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Taylor Iman Jones, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York, and Tom Alan Robbins

THURSDAY, MARCH 18 - "LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE" REUNION

Take a trip back to the farm to visit the Ingalls family again. Melissa Gilbert, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Karen Grassle, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more will reunite more than 45 years after the first episode aired to talk about their time on the farm and the impact that this iconic show has had since

FRIDAY, MARCH 19 - "THE WEST WING" REUNION

"What's next?" A "West Wing" Reunion! Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald, Jimmy Smits, and more will leave their White House duties behind to come together for an evening of fun and reminiscing

SATURDAY, MARCH 20 - "THIRTYSOMETHING" REUNION

The gang is back together again! Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, and Polly Draper will all join the episode to talk about their seminal series that defined a generation

All episodes will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, these episodes will be filled with plenty of live music!

These guests join the incredible lineup of casts and stars that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic including "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Love Boat," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Jon Hamm, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th.



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8:00pm ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.