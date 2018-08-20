STAGE TUBE: They're Ready to Rock! Meet the Stars of the ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Tour

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the tour cast has been announced for the 10th anniversary tour of ROCK OF AGES.

It's 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous rock club, ROCK OF AGES allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite '80s hits. Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

Below, we're getting to know Drew and Sherrie, played by Anthony Nuccio and Katie LaMark, with some of their past performances!

Anthony Nuccio (Drew Boley):

ROCK OF AGES opened April 7, 2009 on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes Theatres earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. With a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the tenth anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel. Tour stops are planned across the country starting October 2018 with additional dates to be announced.

