STAGE TUBE: Inside 'The Room Where It Happens' - Hamilton West End's First Day of Rehearsals!

Hamilton West End has tweeted a new video from the company's first day of rehearsal. The video features the cast and crew discussing their excitement, complete with footage from inside the rehearsal room.

Check out the tweet here, and the full video below.

As we get closer to the first preview of #HamiltonLDN, here's an exclusive look at the first official day of rehearsals on 14 October 2017. pic.twitter.com/2jwNnOimsV - Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) November 16, 2017

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke(Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Ash Hunter.

They are joined by Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Johnny Bishop, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jack Butterworth, Jon-Scott Clark, Kelly Downing, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Lia Given, Gregory Haney*, Leah Hill, Barney Hudson, Waylon Jacobs, Miriam-Teak Lee, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty, Sifiso Mazibuko, Gabriel Mokake, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Marsha Songcome, Christopher Tendai and Lindsey Tierney.

Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk where details of how to apply for the daily (£20) and weekly (£37.50) lottery tickets will be posted closer to performances beginning. The producers of Hamilton are determined to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers and ticket touts. Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has pioneered for the West End a paperless ticket system for this production - Hamilton Paperless Ticketing, powered by Ticketmaster.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hamilton first opened on Broadway in 2015 where it smashed box office records and continues its run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. A second US production opened in September 2016 at the PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and earlier this year a third US production concluded a run at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. A US Tour has recently opened at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles and a second will begin in Seattle in February 2018.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

* Gregory Haney is appearing with the permission of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.

