SPRING AWAKENING, THURGOOD, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 1 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 2 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Video: Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Photo 4 Video: Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway

SPRING AWAKENING, THURGOOD, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? This week includes productions from Ovation Musical Theatre, Celebration Arts, and Fredonia Performing Arts Company.

To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

ThurgoodCelebration Arts

Spring Awakening - Ovation Musical Theatre

SLUT: THE PLAY - Fredonia Performing Arts Company

 

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Capital Stage, Center Repertory Company, and more! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

2
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your School Productions Photo
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your School Productions

Learn how to take your school's productions to the next level with digital programs from Stage Mag!

3
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

4
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/6/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/6/2023
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary EditionExclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Four Artist Teams... 24 Hours.... Endless PossibilitiesFour Artist Teams... 24 Hours.... Endless Possibilities
FADE TO BLACK at Shabach Enterprises Gets Two Major GrantsFADE TO BLACK at Shabach Enterprises Gets Two Major Grants

Videos

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Video
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True' Video
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SIX
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING

Recommended For You