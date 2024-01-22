SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards

Nominations have been announced for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 20 at an event at The Anthem and hosted by beloved DC-area artists Felicia Curry, Rayanne Gonzales, Maria Rizzo, and Tom Story. The nominations are for productions in the Washington, DC, region in the 2023 calendar year.



Hosts of the 2024 Helen Hayes Awards, Felicia Curry and Tom Story, welcomed the audience and Washington, DC-area performers Victor Salinas, Ryan Sellers, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Fran Tapia joined them to announce the nominations. Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington said, “This is going to be a great Helen Hayes Awards. It's the 40th year of celebrating the extraordinary work on DC-area stages. It's important to recognize that we have made it through some very tough years together. And our community remains robust, vibrant, and essential to cultural life in our region.”



Recognizing work from 151 eligible productions, nominations were announced in 41 categories and grouped in “Helen” or “Hayes” cohorts, depending on the number of Equity members involved in the production. Nominations are the result of 49 carefully vetted judges considering 2,005 individual pieces of work, such as design, direction, choreography, performances, writing, and more. Productions under consideration in 2023 included 44 musicals, 107 plays, and 36 world premieres.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theatre and Signature Theatre saw the most nominations, with 32 and 20, respectively. The most nominated productions include: Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches at Arena Stage (with 12), Swept Away at Arena Stage (with 12), Ragtime at Signature Theatre (with 11), and The Honey Trap at Solas Nua (with 10).



Peter Marks, former Theatre Critic at the Washington Post, will receive the 2024 Helen Hayes Tribute Award, which will be presented at the ceremony on May 20. Marks recently stepped down at the end of the year after serving in this role for 21 years. This award appreciates and honors Marks' decades of knowledgeable and thoughtful writing about the DC-area, national, and international theatre landscape. He offered nuanced theatre criticism and reporting with respect, relish, and generosity. His work contributed immensely to the artistic vibrancy of our region.



Named for actor Helen Hayes – a Washington native and legendary First Lady of the American Theatre – the Helen Hayes Awards has honored excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington region for four decades.





2024 Helen Hayes Awards Nominations

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Musical, Hayes

Ashleigh King - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Breon Arzell - Fela!, Olney Theatre Center & Round House Theatre

David Neumann - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Josh Rhodes - Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Kennedy Center

Tiffany Quinn - Passing Strange, Signature Theatre

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Musical, Helen

Ahmad Maaty & Sierra Young - Spring Awakening, Monumental Theatre Company

David Singleton - Ride The Cyclone, NextStop Theatre Company

Kurt Boehm & Ashleigh King - Seussical, The Keegan Theatre

Mark Minnick - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Stefan Sittig - In The Heights, NextStop Theatre Company

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Play, Hayes

Ambika Raina - A Nice Indian Boy, Olney Theatre Center

Jonathan Goddard, Robb Hunter, & Sierra Young - King Lear, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Latif Schofield - The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, Imagination Stage

Nikki Mirza - Ink, Round House Theatre & Olney Theatre Center

Tony Thomas - Fat Ham, Studio Theatre



Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Play, Helen

Casey Kaleba - Kill the Ripper, We Happy Few

Irina Tsikurishvili - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Irina Tsikurishvili - The Golden Fish, Synetic Theater

Rex Daugherty - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Tom Story & Shanara Gabrielle - The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, Adventure Theatre MTC

Outstanding MUSICAL DIRECTION, Hayes

Brian Usifer, Chris Miller, & Will Van Dyke - Swept Away, Arena Stage

John Bell - Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Kennedy Center

Marika Countouris - Passing Strange, Signature Theatre

S. Renee Clark - Fela!, Olney Theatre Center & Round House Theatre

Sheilah V. Walker - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, Ford's Theatre

Outstanding MUSICAL DIRECTION, Helen

Irakli Kavsadze & Koki Lortkipanidze - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Nathan Blustein - Seussical, The Keegan Theatre

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - Urinetown, Workhouse Arts Center

Rita Gigliotti, Bobby McCoy, Jake Null, & Marci Shegogue - In The Heights, NextStop Theatre Company

Ross Scott Rawlings - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding COSTUME Design, Hayes

Debra Kim Sivigny - A Year with Frog and Toad, Imagination Stage

Erik Teague - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Helen Q. Huang - Pacific Overtures, Signature Theatre

Oana Botez - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Susan Hilferty - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Outstanding COSTUME Design, Helen

Danielle Preston - Agreste (Drylands), Spooky Action Theater

Erik Teague - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Evgenia L. Salazar - The Golden Fish, Synetic Theater

Frank Labovitz - The School for Lies, Constellation Theatre Company

Heather Lockard - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Outstanding LIGHTING Design, Hayes

Christopher Akerlind - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

David Lander - Here There Are Blueberries, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Kevin Adams - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Tyler Micoleau - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Venus Gulbranson - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company



Outstanding LIGHTING Design, Helen

Alberto Segarra - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Alberto Segarra - Look Both Ways, The Kennedy Center & Theater Alliance

Brian S. Allard - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Colin K. Bills - Agreste (Drylands), Spooky Action Theater

Helen Garcia-Alton - How the Light Gets In, 1st Stage

Outstanding SET Design, Hayes

Lee Savage - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Maruti Evans - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Misha Kachman - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Rachel Hauck - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Tony Cisek - Ink, Round House Theatre & Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding SET Design, Helen

Daniel Pinha - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Josh Sticklin - Seussical, The Keegan Theatre

Kathryn Kawecki - How the Light Gets In, 1st Stage

Nadir Bey - The Chosen, 1st Stage

Sarah Reed - The School for Lies, Constellation Theatre Company



Outstanding SOUND Design, Hayes

Bobby McElver - Here There Are Blueberries, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Fabian Obispo - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

John Shivers - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Matthew M. Nielson - Unseen, Mosaic Theater Company

Michael Kiley - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding SOUND Design, Helen

Brandon Cook - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Gordon Nimmo-Smith - How the Light Gets In, 1st Stage

Kenny Neal - The Last Match, 1st Stage

Kenny Neal - The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, Adventure Theatre MTC

Marcus Kyd - La Salpêtrière, Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Outstanding MEDIA/PROJECTION Design, Hayes

David Bengali - Here There Are Blueberries, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Kelly Colburn - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Kelly Colburn - Passing Strange, Signature Theatre

Mona Kasra - Unseen, Mosaic Theater Company

Patrick W. Lord - The Dragon King's Daughter, The Kennedy Center



Outstanding MEDIA/PROJECTION Design, Helen



Hailey LaRoe - Monsters of the American Cinema, Prologue Theatre

Kelly Colburn & Dylan - Uremovich, Look Both Ways, The Kennedy Center & Theater Alliance

Kylos Brannon - Night of the Living Dead, Rorschach Theatre

Taylor Verrett - 46 Plays for America's First Ladies, NextStop Theatre Company

Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor - The Wilting Point, The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Performer, Visiting Production

Ben Turner - The Jungle, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Jeremy Davis - Disney’s Frozen, The Kennedy Center

Jonathan Nyati - The Jungle, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Julie Hesmondhalgh - The Jungle, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Lauren Nicole Chapman - Disney’s Frozen, The Kennedy Center

Melody A. Betts - The Wiz, Broadway at the National

Nichelle Lewis - The Wiz Broadway at the National

Rob McClure - Mrs. Doubtfire, Broadway at the National

Stephanie J. Block - Into the Woods, The Kennedy Center

Twana Omer - The Jungle, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Musical, Hayes

Awa Sal Secka - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Carol Dennis - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, Ford's Theatre

Dani Stoller - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Felicia Boswell - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, Ford's Theatre

Karen Vincent - A Year with Frog and Toad, Imagination Stage

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Kennedy Center

Maria Rizzo - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Matthew Lamb - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Melody A. Betts - Fela!, Olney Theatre Center & Round House Theatre

Michael Urie - Monty Python’s Spamalot. The Kennedy Center

Rob McClure - Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Kennedy Center

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Musical, Helen

Ben Ribler - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Bruni Herring - In The Heights, NextStop Theatre Company

Graciela Rey - In The Heights, NextStop Theatre Company

Jordan B. Stocksdale - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Justin Calhoun - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Kaylen Morgan - In The Heights, NextStop Theatre Company

Kenny Carter - Spring Awakening, Monumental Theatre Company

Marina Yiannouris - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Robert Biedermann - Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Ryan Sellers - Spring Awakening, Monumental Theatre Company



Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Hayes

Billie Krishawn - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Caro Dubberly - Confederates, Mosaic Theater Company

Craig Wallace - August Wilson's Radio Golf, Round House Theatre

Jacob Yeh - King of the Yees, Signature Theatre

Justin Weaks - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Kevin Mambo - August Wilson's Radio Golf, Round House Theatre

Marty Lodge - The Seafarer, Round House Theatre

Megan Hill - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Arena Stage

Naomi Jacobson - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Arena Stage

Sarah-Anne Martinez - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Arena Stage

Susan Rome - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage



Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Helen

DeJeannette Horne - This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing, Theater Alliance

Ethan Miller - The Last Match, 1st Stage

Fabiolla Da Silva - The Last Match, 1st Stage

Jacob Yeh - How the Light Gets In, 1st Stage

Joel Ashur - How the Light Gets In, 1st Stage

Kimberly Gilbert - La Salpêtrière, Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Lise Bruneau - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Lynette Rathnam - The Last Match, 1st Stage

Matthew Pauli - Love Like Tuesday, Faction of Fools Theatre Company

Rebecca Ballinger - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Sasha Olinick - The Chosen, 1st Stage

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Musical, Hayes

Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Bobby Smith - Fun Home, Studio Theatre

Bryonha Marie - Sweeney Todd, Signature Theatre

Carrie Compere - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, Ford's Theatre

Deimoni Brewington - A Year with Frog and Toad, Imagination Stage

Erin Davie - The Bridges of Madison County, Signature Theatre

John Gallagher, Jr. - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Nkrumah Gatling - Ragtime, Signature Theatre

Stark Sands - Swept Away - Arena Stage

Stephanie J. Block - Sunset Boulevard, The Kennedy Center

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Musical, Helen

Aidan Joyce - Spring Awakening, Monumental Theatre Company

Amanda Mason - Urinetown, Workhouse Arts Center

Anna Phillips-Brown - Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Ashton Schaffer - Urinetown, Workhouse Arts Center

Jeffrey Shankle - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Jordan B. Stocksdale - Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Mel Gumina - Urinetown, Workhouse Arts Center

Michael Innocenti - Seussical, The Keegan Theatre

Patrick Gover - Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Sarah Chapin - Seussical, The Keegan Theatre



Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Hayes



Cody Nickell - Ink, Round House Theatre & Olney Theatre Center

Deborah Ann Woll - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Elizabeth Stahlmann - Here There Are Blueberries, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Joe Ngo - Cambodian Rock Band, Arena Stage in association with Alley Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and ACTTheatre/5th Avenue

Marquis D. Gibson - Fat Ham, Studio Theatre

Nick Westrate - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Patrick Page - King Lear, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Phillip James Brannon - The High Ground, Arena Stage

Renea S. Brown - The Mountaintop, Round House Theatre

Suli Holum - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company



Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Helen



Alina Collins Maldonado - JARDÍN SALVAJE (Native Gardens), GALA Hispanic Theatre

Brittany Martz - 46 Plays for America's First Ladies, NextStop Theatre Company

Dawn Thomas Reidy - Hazardous Materials, Perisphere Theater

Dylan Toms - The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, Adventure Theatre MTC

Ethan Miller - The Chosen, 1st Stage

Fabiolla Da Silva - La Salpêtrière, Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Irene Hamilton - The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, Adventure Theatre MTC

Jonathan Holmes - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Kevin Adams - An Irish Carol, The Keegan Theatre

Miss Kitty - Agreste (Drylands), Spooky Action Theater

Nicole Halmos - The Cake, Prologue Theatre

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Musical, Hayes

Ashleigh King - A Year with Frog and Toad, Imagination Stage

Josh Rhodes - Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Kennedy Center

Lili-Anne Brown - Fela!, Olney Theatre Center & Round House Theatre

Michael Mayer - Swept Away, Arena Stage

Sammi Cannold - Sunset Boulevard, The Kennedy Center



Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Musical, Helen

Elena Velasco - In The Heights, NextStop Theatre Company

Kurt Boehm & Ashleigh King - Seussical, The Keegan Theatre

Mark Minnick - Something Rotten!, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Mark Minnick - Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Megan Bunn - Spring Awakening, Monumental Theatre Company

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Hayes

János Szász - Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Arena Stage

Jason Loewith - Ink, Round House Theatre & Olney Theatre Center

Margot Bordelon - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Arena Stage

Moisés Kaufman - Here There Are Blueberries, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Taylor Reynolds - Fat Ham, Studio Theatre

Yury Urnov - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Helen



Alex Levy - The Chosen, 1st Stage

Alex Levy - How the Light Gets In, 1st Stage

Danilo Gambini - Agreste (Drylands), Spooky Action Theater

Johamy Morales - This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing, Theater Alliance

Matt Torney - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua



Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation

Elena Velasco - Arco Iris, Arts on the Horizon

Gloria Bond Clunie - The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, Imagination Stage

James L. Rogers III & Jenny McConnell Frederick - Angel Number Nine, Rorschach Theatre

Julia Izumi - Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea, Rorschach Theatre

Nathan Weinberger - The Tell-Tale Heart, Synetic Theater

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical

Iris Bahr - See You Tomorrow, Theater J

James Ijames - Good Bones, Studio Theatre

Kelsey Mesa - La Salpêtrière, Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Kenneth Lin - Exclusion, Arena Stage

Leo McGann - The Honey Trap, Solas Nua

Sasha Denisova - My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Musical, Hayes

A Year with Frog and Toad - Imagination Stage

Fela! - Olney Theatre Center & Round House Theatre

Monty Python’s Spamalot - The Kennedy Center

Ragtime - Signature Theatre

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre

Swept Away - Arena Stage



Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Musical, Helen

In The Heights - NextStop Theatre Company

Quilters - 1st Stage

Seussical - The Keegan Theatre

Spring Awakening - Monumental Theatre Company

Urinetown - Workhouse Arts Center

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Play, Hayes

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches - Arena Stage

Fat Ham - Studio Theatre

Here There Are Blueberries - Shakespeare Theatre Company

King of the Yees - Signature Theatre

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - Arena Stage

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Play, Helen

Agreste (Drylands) - Spooky Action Theater

How the Light Gets In - 1st Stage

The Honey Trap - Solas Nua

The Last Match - 1st Stage

The School for Lies - Constellation Theatre Company

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing - Theater Alliance





Outstanding Production, Theatre for Young Audiences



A Year with Frog and Toad - Imagination Stage

Seussical - The Keegan Theatre

The Golden Fish - Synetic Theater

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe - Adventure Theatre MTC

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing- Theater Alliance



Outstanding Visiting Production

As You Like It - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Disney’s Frozen - The Kennedy Center

Into the Woods - The Kennedy Center

Mrs. Doubtfire - Broadway at the National

The Jungle - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Production - MUSICAL, Hayes

Fela! - Olney Theatre Center & Round House Theatre

Monty Python’s Spamalot - The Kennedy Center

Ragtime - Signature Theatre

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre

Swept Away - Arena Stage

Outstanding Production - MUSICAL, Helen

In The Heights - NextStop Theatre Company

Ride The Cyclone - NextStop Theatre Company

Seussical - The Keegan Theatre

Something Rotten! - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Spring Awakening - Monumental Theatre Company



Outstanding Production - PLAY, Hayes

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches - Arena Stage

Fat Ham - Studio Theatre

Here There Are Blueberries - Shakespeare Theatre Company

King of the Yees Signature Theatre

My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding Production - PLAY, Helen

Agreste (Drylands) - Spooky Action Theater

How the Light Gets In - 1st Stage

La Salpêtrière - Taffety Punk Theatre Company

The Honey Trap - Solas Nua

The Last Match - 1st Stage

The Tell-Tale Heart - Synetic Theater