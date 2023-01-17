Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOME LIKE IT HOT Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording in March

The album is set to be released on March 24 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Some Like It Hot

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Some Like It Hot will be recorded this month and released on March 24 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with physical release to follow. The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Marc Shaiman, co-produced by Charlie Rosen, Bryan Carter and Mary-Mitchell Campbell with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Hunter Arnold, The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron are managers of SLIH Cast Album Limited Liability Company.

"We're elated to be recording Marc and Scott's killer score for this joyous new musical comedy," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord.

Album Track List

  1. What Are You Thirsty For?
  2. You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)
  3. Vamp!
  4. I'm California Bound
  5. A Darker Shade of Blue
  6. Take It Up a Step
  7. Zee Bap
  8. At the Old Majestic Nickel Matinee
  9. Poor Little Millionaire!
  10. Some Like It Hot
  11. Let's Be Bad
  12. Dance the World Away
  13. Fly, Mariposa, Fly
  14. You Coulda Knocked Me Over with a Feather
  15. He Lied When He Said Hello
  16. Ride Out the Storm
  17. Baby, Let's Get Good

Previously release music videos include "A Darker Shade Of Blue" and "Some Like It Hot".

Recent recordings released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the currently Grammy Award-nominated Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal; as well as Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

About Some Like It Hot

The new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022. This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The original cast recording will include Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble will include Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius R. Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Some Like It Hot is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM On Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar, and Mariah Carey. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.




