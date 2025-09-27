SOLFEST 2025 Latiné Theater Festival Programming Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sol Project announced programming for SolFest 2025, a Latiné Theater Festival taking place in-person in New York City and online from September 28 through October 2.

Produced in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and North Star Projects, festival's live programming will take place at PRTT in Manhattan.

"I am proud to see SolFest reach its eighth year as a beacon for new Latiné voices in the American theater,” said Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. “At Pregones/PRTT, this festival is a well-loved annual gathering and a central part of our season, reflecting our commitment to nurture artists and works that resonate deeply with our communities. Each edition strengthens the bridge between our legacy and the future we are building together."

The festival will begin with the fourth annual SolFest Picnic in the Park, a communal event in Central Park.

"SolFest is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of Latiné culture, a space for connection and an opportunity to experience the incredible new work being done by Latiné artists," stated Adriana Gaviria, Co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project and the Producer of SolFest. “We are thrilled to be partnering once again with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and North Star Projects to bring you an exciting festival week. This year's festival explores identity and our response as Latiné artists to current events, which can express itself through our work, and the impact it has on our mental, physical and emotional state."

SolFest 2025 Programming Schedule

Sunday, September 28

Torera Latiné Affinity Matinee + SolFest Picnic in the Park

Matinee Performance: 2 p.m. / Picnic: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WP Theater & Central Park

The Picnic is a Free Event, though RSVP is required. Limited spots available.

SolFest kicks off the festival with the fourth annual SolFest Picnic in the Park. The Sol 9 production of Torera by Monet Hurst-Mendoza is directed by Tatiana Pandiani produced in partnership with WP Theater, Long Wharf Theatre, and Latinx Playwrights Circle.

For discounted tickets to the matinee performance of Torera, use the code YUCATAN30. The picnic that will follow is a free event, though reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP, visit solproject.org.

SolFest 2025 Panel | Latiné Storytellers & Music with La Osa Menor

8 p.m., viewable all week during SolFest 2025

Streaming at northstarprojects.org and Facebook

A virtual panel on Latiné Storytellers & Music with La Osa Menor will spotlight Isabel Quintero(writer/performer) and Esteban Arévalo Ibáñez (director), moderated by Adriana Gaviria.

Monday, September 29

Salon: Art Share & Works in Progress | Solo Work

The House by Marian Licha, Direction by Elena Araoz

8 p.m.

PRTT, Manhattan

The House is a story about a Puertorrican mom who becomes the realtor of her own home and in the process has to downsize both her home and her emotions, when her Americanized daughters dare to grow up, her Czech husband who stutters finds his voice and her always reliable, always-there handyman suddenly disappears.

North Star Projects Latiné ShortsFest

8 p.m.

Quad Cinema

The ShortsFest is a Free Event, though RSVP is required. Limited spots available. There will be a Pre-Screening Mixer beginning at 7 p.m. at the Quad Bar. Patrons will be invited to check in for the event at 7:30 p.m., until the screening begins at 8 p.m. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with the filmmakers moderated by Adriana Gaviria, which is expected to wrap by 10:15 p.m.

Featuring:

“Verano Amoroso” | Directed by Andrea Rodriguez | 2025 | U.S. (San Francisco)

Based on a true story, “Verano Amoroso” follows two neighbors as they find love in el barrio, La Misión. Their affection and chemistry deepen as they dance closer and closer through the vibrant summer streets. A love letter to San Francisco, Mission District and its history, the film celebrates color, culture, and community through the shared joys of music and dance. Run time: 3 minutes and 56 seconds.

“Don't Forget to Pray” | Directed by Robert Asencio | 2025 | U.S. (New Jersey)

A man sits with his thoughts. Reminiscing on unborn tokens of love. Chasing a light feverishly. Hoping its luminance heals his wounds. Run time: 16 minutes and 42 seconds.

“Morenita” | Directed and Written by Diana Valencia and Gabriela Ortega | 2025 | U.S. (Los Angeles)

A poetic exploration of womanhood, friendship and migration through the intersecting stories of two Latin American women. Run time: 9 minutes and 2 seconds.

“Parallel Park” | Directed by Mario Vega | 2025 | U.S. (San Diego)

In the midst of midterms and commuting, Cesar and Sunset have to bachata their way out of a parking ticket. Run time: 10 minutes.

“Hasta en la luz” (Even in the Light) | Directed by Valeria Avina | 2025 | U.S. (New York) / Mexico

Haunted by invisible terrors, a young Mexican child battles sleepwalking episodes and escalating trauma, forcing her fractured family to confront the darkness lurking inside their home—and themselves. Run time: 15 minutes and 33 seconds.

"The Usual" | Directed by Rachel Brewster | 2024 | U.S. (Los Angeles)

Written by Yeni Alvarez

When a solar storm interrupts Skye's daily coffee routine, hilarity and chaos ensues. Will she get her cup of joe? "The Usual" is a time travel coffee adventure and a love letter to 1980’s sci-fi TV shows. Run time: 2 minutes and 56 seconds.

“Villa Encanto” | Directed by Joel Perez | 2025 | U.S. (New York, New Jersey)

Written by Joel Perez and Sol Marina Crespo. Produced by Helena Sardinha. Executive Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda and Whitney Williams.

After her mother's death, a precocious teenager is uprooted from 1960s Spanish Harlem when her musician father takes a gig at a Puerto Rican summer resort in upstate NY. Through music and community, she learns to redefine the meaning of home. Run time: 16 minutes and 28 seconds.

“Diane De Niro” | Directed and Written by Laura Ornella | 2025 | U.S. (New York)

After failing to be seen for a big toe audition, all hope is lost for Diane until inspiration strikes, and she opts to change her last name to a famous celebrity's. As opportunities roll in, Diane struggles to keep her charade alive, amidst her roommate's rise to stardom. Run time: 15 minutes and 42 seconds.

“A West Side Story Story” | Directed by Aditya Joshi | 2024 | U.S. (New York)

Written by Ana Luz Zambrana & Aditya Joshi. Produced by Ana Luz Zambrana, Aditya Joshi, Cemi Guzmán, and Adrian Alea. Executive Produced by Luis Guzmán. Starring Ana Luz Zambrana.

In the moments before opening, a Puerto Rican theatre director struggles to hold together her "culturally authentic" version of West Side Story. Run time: 12 minutes and 26 seconds.

Tuesday, September 30

EL ODIO DE UN PAÍS/ The Hate of a Country

6:30 p.m.

By Raquel Almazan, Direction by Gineiris Syphertt

PRTT, Manhattan

EL ODIO DE UN PAÍS/ The Hate of a Country examines the conditions of women through the dramatization of violence contrasted with the actions of healing and solidarity within female communities. Rape culture becomes personal Costa Rican mythology: A missing arm in the sugar cane fields, a mother and daughter climb the mango tree of dangerous memories in the jungle, imprisoned men swear their innocence to the Crimen de Colima. An autobiographical and biographical series of scenes that explore the mainstream history of Costa Rica from the perspective of family lineage. This play challenges the male and colonial gaze by revealing the destructive impact of oppression on the individual, positioned as a metonym for Costa Rica itself.

SolFest 2025 Panel | Latiné Storytellers & Creativity in Pregnancy and Motherhood

8 p.m.

PRTT, Manhattan

A panel on Latiné Storytellers & Creativity in Pregnancy and Motherhood with Raquel Almazan, Gineiris Syphertt, and Adriana Gaviria.

Wednesday, October 1

Our Lady of the San Diego Convention Center

By Mario Vega, Direction by Adriana Gaviria

6:30 p.m.

PRTT, Manhattan

Lulu and Milli are hired to take care of migrant girls being held at the San Diego convention center. As the months go on, they must navigate the changing rules and restrictions of their jobs.

Ofrendas y Claves

By Pablo García Gámez, Direction by Gama Valle

8 p.m.

PRTT, Manhattan

Five characters recreate a sense of persecution at different levels and in various situations because they came to a society that rejects them. The Plata people have the power and want to disappear the Bronce. The Plata have gods and spirits that demand to sacrifice Bronce people which occurs periodically.

Thursday, October 2

Salon: Art Share & Works in Progress | Short Works

6:30 p.m.

PRTT, Manhattan

Featuring:

Saudade by Bárbara Moreno, Direction by Ibsen Santos

Saudade is a one-act exploration of identity, cultural memory, and the quiet battles immigrant women fight to survive, adapt, and be seen. It asks: What happens when you trade parts of yourself to belong — and what does it take to get them back?

SEA AND SKY or, how we fall apart by Antonia Cruz-Kent, Direction by Antonia Cruz-Kent

Lost somewhere in between now and then, strangers Spaceship and Submarine find themselves very, very far from home.

Future is F***** by Adrienne Dawes, Direction by Claudia Acosta

Future is F***** is a dark sci-fi comedy set in a dystopian government office. With women nearly erased from her department, programmer Ronnie spends her lunch breaks secretly developing a device to prevent physical attacks. But when a passive-aggressive male intern accidentally triggers it, their world begins to glitch, exposing a disturbing new reality.

mirror, mirror by Jen Diaz, Direction by Claudia Acosta

In a moment of low self-worth, LA GRINGA accidentally summons one of her ancestors.

The SolFest Fall Benefit 2025

6:30 p.m.

PRTT, Manhattan

Advance Tickets $15; $20 at the Door

The first SolFest Benefit will feature exciting new work and works in progress by Latiné artists. Funds raised will go to support the work of The Sol Project.

And Now I Wake by Gary Perez, Direction by Eddie Torres

And Now I Wake explores the complicated love between a father and daughter, the inheritance of trauma, and the price of second chances. Rafael, recently released after a thirteen-year prison bid. His daughter Marisol has become a successful prosecutor—someone who spends her days putting men like her father behind bars. When Rafael reaches out, their first real conversation in over a decade becomes a careful negotiation between his desperate need for forgiveness and her hard-earned skepticism. Both carry wounds from their shared past, but as they attempt to rebuild what was broken, they discover that the greatest danger might not be what Rafael did, but what refuses to let him go. A story about whether redemption is possible, and what happens when the past won't stay buried.