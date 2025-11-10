SMOKE Jazz Club Launches Steinway Spiriocast Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMOKE Jazz Club in New York City will launch its new Steinway Spiriocast Concert Series, an innovative collaboration with Steinway & Sons that brings live jazz performances from SMOKE’s stage to audiences around the globe.

Through the advanced Spirio | r piano and Spiriocast technology, each concert will stream in real time, key for key and pedal for pedal, to Steinway Spirio instruments in select venues and private homes worldwide.

The Spiriocast @ SMOKE series will feature leading jazz pianists in intimate Sunday afternoon performances, beginning with George Cables (September 21, 2025), followed by Joey Alexander (November 16, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.) and Cyrus Chestnut (January 2026). Additional concerts will highlight acclaimed jazz artists and emerging voices.

“SMOKE has always been about connecting audiences with the soul of live jazz,” said Paul Stache, co-owner of SMOKE Jazz Club. “With Steinway’s Spiriocast technology, we’re expanding that experience beyond the walls of our club and into living rooms and performance spaces worldwide.”

Gavin English, President of Steinway & Sons Americas, added, “Spiriocast represents the next evolution in how music can be shared, authentic, live, and emotionally resonant. There’s no better venue to showcase that magic than SMOKE.”

About the Steinway Spiriocast Concert Series

The new partnership reflects SMOKE’s commitment to presenting world-class jazz while embracing innovative performance technology. Steinway & Sons has previously featured artists including Lang Lang, Garrick Ohlsson, Richard Goode, Jason Moran, Pallavi Mahidhara, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Harry Connick, Jr. through Spiriocast events.

The Steinway Spirio | r is a high-resolution player piano capable of capturing and reproducing performances with remarkable fidelity. Spiriocast allows a live performance on one Spirio to be experienced in real time on another, synchronizing each keystroke and pedal movement across any distance.

Ticket and Streaming Information

Tickets, streaming details, and a complete schedule of upcoming Spiriocast @ SMOKE performances are available at SMOKEjazz.com.