SMASH Announces Final Broadway Performance

Smash is officially the first post-Tonys casualty of 2025. The Tony nominated new Broadway musical comedy will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after 32 previews and 84 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, Smash stars Tony nominee and 2025 Chita Rivera Award winner Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” three-time Tony nominee and 2025 Drama Desk Award winner Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie,” Nicholas Matos as “Scott” and Megan Kane as “Holly.”

Smash opened on April 10, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

View Smash's box office performance.

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, Jessie Peltier, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which are used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, Emmy-winning and two-time Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation, and was nominated for 2025 Tony and Chita Rivera Awards for his work.

Smash features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA.

Concord Theatricals Recordingsrecently released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Smash, which is now streaming here. The CD and vinyl are also available for preorder now, for release this summer. Pre-save the album or sign up to be notified HERE. The album was produced by Grammy winner Scott M. Riesett, two-time Grammy-winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman, two-time Grammy-winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus, three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, and score supervisor Samuel Hoad. The album was recorded by four-time Grammy winner Lawrence Manchester and three-time Grammy winner Isaiah Abolin, mixed by Manchester, and mastered by seven-time Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.