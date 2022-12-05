SIX to Welcome New Queens to Broadway Tonight

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomes new Queens tonight, December 5, 2022, to Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

The new cast of Six stars Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and continuing cast members Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway, as Alternates.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording just received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 27 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, then played Washington, DC through September 4, 2022. It is currently playing Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre through December 31, 2022. The Aragon tour will play the Palazzo® Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas beginning March 21, 2023 for a strictly limited seven-week engagement. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 through October 2, 2022 and is playing Dallas' Winspear Opera House December 6 through December 25, 2022.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on tour in the UK, and in Australia in Perth, and will open in Brisbane on December 30, 2022.

BIOGRAPHIES:

(Catherine of Aragon) is a multidisciplinary artist and is beyond thrilled to perform at the newly named Lena Horne Theatre! Select credits: Paradise Square (Broadway), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (National Tour); The Black Clown (A.R.T/ Lincoln Center). Commercials; IKEA, Samsung, and T-Mobile, to name a few. IG/TikTok @haileekaleemwright www.hkwright.com

(Anne Boleyn) is thrilled to join the SIX cast! Whether she was in South Carolina, sailing the seas, or taking the New York theatre scene by storm-the stage always felt like home. She toured with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and made her Broadway debut in Tina. She thanks her tribe, her wonderful husband, and God for everything!

she/her (Jane Seymour). Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Pat in Kinky Boots. Regional: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA, Texas State University. Check out Bella's music "Forbidden Fruit," "Vodka Lemonade," and "I Regret Nothing" on any streaming platform. Endless love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, DB, Krist, my friends and DGRW for getting me here. @bella_coppolala bellacoppola.com

(Anna of Cleves). So excited to GET DOWN with y'all! Broadway: Caroline or Change (Revival), Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful. Off-Broadway (Out of the Box): The Last Five Years. Regional: Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Smokey Joe's Cafe, (MUNY), The Color Purple (MUNY). Hairspray (MUNY). TV: "The 4400" (Kenya), "That Damn Michael Che" (Kim). BFA MT Elon '15, The Governors School for the Arts '11. Thankful to her family, friends, teachers, mentors, DGRW for the endless sacrifices, support, and love. IG: @nasiathomas

(Katherine Howard). Rockford, IL native. Most recently seen as Eliza Hamilton in the national tour of Hamilton (1st nat'l). Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: We Are the Tigers. Proud alumna of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Thanks WAM and Paradigm! Love my qwitches. Always for Mom and Dad. @Lanazoejensen

(Catherine Parr) is so excited to be joining this cast of royals. She recently played "Andy Sachs" in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada, in Chicago. Broadway: Original casts of Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day. Off-Broadway and regional: Roundabout's Scotland, PA; The Tale of Despereaux; The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center; Hamilton and American Idiot tours. She dedicates her performance and sends love to her parents, life mates, Liberman Zerman and Cornerstone Talent for their continuing belief and support.

she/her (Universal Alternate) is thrilled to bring her Cuban-Italian roots back to the Queendom! Credits: Six (Broadway), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, West Side Story (Maria), Cabaret (Sally Bowles). Special thanks to Katie and Jared. Marilyn owes everything to the support of her friends and family. Mom, dad and D, I love you. For Bella and all kids with big dreams. www.marilyncaserta.com @marilyncaserta

(Alternate) is over the moon excited to be joining the Queendom! Credits: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway), The Book of Mormon (Australia), Dirty Dancing (National Tour). Many thanks to Marc & Dustin, TKS, her family and friends for their love and support, & especially her mother, Christa and puppy, Alfie! @aylaccb

HOLLI' CONWAY

(Alternate) is overjoyed to be a part of the Queendom! All glory to God! Louisiana native. NSULA graduate. Miss Louisiana 2018. Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. To my loving husband, Benjamin, thank you for loving and supporting me. For Mom, Dad, Tarvia, Angelique, and Ava. Colossians 3:23. @Welcometo_holliwood

she/her (Alternate), originally from LA, is stoked to be making her Broadway debut with the Queendom! Select credits: Festival of the Lion King (Nala and Storyteller/Rafiki, Hong Kong Disneyland), Sister Act (Deloris Van Cartier, Broadway at the Gardens), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Esmeralda, The California Theatre), and The Addams Family (Wednesday u/s, Arizona Broadway Theatre). Romans 13:12. @tinapold24

(any pronouns) (Alternate). Broadway debut baby! Beyond thrilled to be joining the Queendom! Credits: Original Off-Broadway company Between the Lines at Second Stage, Hair (Asolo Rep). Assistant Director on A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway at DR2. Much love and thanks to team A3, Powerline Entertainment, and my family. @aubreymatalon