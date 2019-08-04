SIX to Return to Chicago in Summer 2020

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced tonight that the new musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will return to Chicago for a sixteen week limited engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse starting July 8, 2020 through October 25, 2020. The hit musical, which had its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, concluded its extended run on Sunday, August 4, 2019 and heads to Broadway in February of 2020. Casting and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

"We would like to thank Chicago Shakespeare Theater for their overwhelming support of our North American premiere over the past few months," said producers Wendy and Andy Barnes. "It was such a thrill to watch American audiences lose their heads for SIX. We cannot wait to return to Chicago next summer, where our US journey began."

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses,SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 350,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

SIX will have its Broadway premiere this spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City with performances beginning a??on February 20, 2020 and the official opening set for a??March 12, 2020. Prior to Broadway, the show will play limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA (a??August 21 - September 7), the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada (a??November 2-24) and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN (a??November 29 - December 22).

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Twenty-four year-old Toby Marlow and 25-year-old Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is now playing an open-ended West End run to sold out houses. SIX earned five Laurence Olivier Award nominations this year, including Best New Musical. A UK tour opens in October 2019 and will run concurrently with the London production.

