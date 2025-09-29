SIX to Launch Sweepstakes For Tickets and a Stay at the Civilian Hotel in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Six is giving a special night on Broadway to one fan in honor of the upcoming anniversary of Six’s opening night on Broadway.

To enter, fans must make an in-feed post or video and tag @SIXBroadway with their response to the prompt: What does the Queendom mean to you?



One recipient will be chosen at random and will receive:

Two premium tickets to a performance of Six on Broadway

An overnight stay at CIVILIAN Hotel

By entering, a response could be featured on Six’s social page. Submissions are open now through October 3 at 11:59PM ET.

Full terms & conditions can be found here.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) and tickets are now available through January 18, 2026.

The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.